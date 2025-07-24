Lottie Woad takes two-shot lead at Women's Scottish Open on professional debut

Lottie Woad continued to impress on her professional debut as a second-round 65 gave her a two-shot lead in the Women's Scottish Open.

The 21-year-old former world No 1 amateur from Surrey moved from joint-second to top of the leaderboard after again outscoring playing partner and world No 1 Nelly Korda with a bogey-free round.

"I'm happy with that, bogey-free is always nice," said Woad. "I'm just trying to continue the momentum. I'm trying to play well, I've got confidence, so I will keep on doing that.

"I played in seven majors now, so I've had all that experience and then also the LET event too. It wasn't really new; I knew how to deal with it.

"I'm just going to stick to the plan I've had all week, and the same strategy.

"Obviously, people will be chasing me, but I'm just not going to change anything. I'm going to try and do what I did in Ireland."

Starting at the 10th, it took Woad five holes to make her first birdie, adding two more before making a run of four in seven holes from the third.

That took her to 12 under, with just one bogey in 36 holes, with Korda and Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen two behind.

Woad, who won the Irish Open earlier this month, announced her decision to turn professional last week after missing out on £400,000 in prize money having finished just a shot outside the play-off won by Grace Kim at the Evian Championship, the fourth women's major of the year.

England's Charlotte Laffer missed the cut on plus four having entered Friday as the overnight leader, shooting five bogeys and three double bogeys amid a round of 82.

Ireland's Leona Maguire is tied for eighth on six-under, while Georgia Hall sits down in tied-12th on four-under.

The women's major season concludes at the AIG Women's Open from July 31-August 3 live on Sky Sports Golf, with Lydia Ko returning as defending champion at Royal Porthcawl. Stream the majors and more with no contract.