3M Open: Thorbjorn Olesen takes halfway lead in Minnesota as Adam Svensson drops down field following course record

Thorbjorn Olesen will head into the weekend at the 3M Open with a one-shot lead after an up-and-down second round of 66 at TPC Twin Cities.

The Dane twice recovered from setbacks with consecutive birdies on his front nine before four birdies on the way back left him on 14 under following an opening-round 62.

That was good enough for a halfway lead ahead of Jake Knapp, who sits one shot back after signing for a 65 and remaining bogey-free through 36 holes for the first time in his PGA Tour career.

Knapp's fellow Americans Pierceson Coody and Sam Stevens are a further shot behind on 12 under, while a closing eagle helped England's Matt Wallace finish among a large group on 10 under.

Olesen, who missed the cut at The Open last week, recorded a bogey at the 11th - his second hole of the day - and a double-bogey six at the 15th, but was able to revive his challenge on both occasions with back-to-back birdies.

An approach to five feet from the rough on his final hole saw Olesen finish with a flourish, and afterwards he said: "I think both days my iron play has been really, really good.

"I hit a lot of shots really close to the pin and gave myself a lot of good chances. Today there was two or three bad drives that cost me, but I still felt pretty good over the ball.

"I take every week as it comes. Every week is an opportunity to try and bounce back and do something special."

Adam Svensson, whose course-record 60 gave him the early lead on Thursday, dropped down the field with a 75, while Haotong Li - tied fourth at The Open - missed the cut.