Lottie Woad: Pro debutant maintains two-shot Women's Scottish Open lead

Lottie Woad will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links as she seeks to clinch her maiden professional win on debut.

The 21-year-old former world No 1 amateur from Surrey maintained her cushion at the top of the leaderboard after a third-round five-under 67.

A fourth birdie in her first 10 holes briefly extended the advantage to three, and despite picking up further shots at the 14th and 17th, a bogey at the short 15th - only her second in 54 holes - left her 17 under.

That was two better than Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen and South Korean Sei Young Kim.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England's Lottie Woad leads the Scottish Open by two shots after another impressive round on her pro debut

"That's the aim, to shoot as low as possible and keep giving myself chances," Woad said. "If someone shoots lights out, fair enough. I'm excited for the opportunity. I've got the experience and I'll try to use that."

World No 1 Nelly Korda is five shots adrift on 12 under after a bogey-free 70, her highest round of the week.

Madsen, who caught Woad early with an eagle on the par-five third hole, fell behind after Woad's birdie streak. But the Dane rallied with three straight birdies and a couple of par saves for a 67.

She was two shots behind, along with Kim, who made a long eagle putt on the 14th and got up-and-down for birdie on the par-five closing hole to get within two shots.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Woad's KPMG Women's Irish Open victory at Carton House, Kildare

Woad, who won the Irish Open earlier this month, announced her decision to turn professional last week after missing out on £400,000 in prize money having finished just a shot outside the play-off won by Grace Kim at the Evian Championship, the fourth women's major of the year.

Who will win the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open? Watch the final round live on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Stream the LPGA Tour and more with no contract.