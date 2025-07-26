Lottie Woad: Pro debutant maintains two-shot Women's Scottish Open lead
Lottie Woad shows no nerves on professional debut to lead Women's Scottish Open by two after impressive five under 67 at Dundonald Links; watch the third round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open from midday on Sunday live on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 26 July 2025 17:52, UK
Lottie Woad will take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links as she seeks to clinch her maiden professional win on debut.
The 21-year-old former world No 1 amateur from Surrey maintained her cushion at the top of the leaderboard after a third-round five-under 67.
A fourth birdie in her first 10 holes briefly extended the advantage to three, and despite picking up further shots at the 14th and 17th, a bogey at the short 15th - only her second in 54 holes - left her 17 under.
That was two better than Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen and South Korean Sei Young Kim.
"That's the aim, to shoot as low as possible and keep giving myself chances," Woad said. "If someone shoots lights out, fair enough. I'm excited for the opportunity. I've got the experience and I'll try to use that."
World No 1 Nelly Korda is five shots adrift on 12 under after a bogey-free 70, her highest round of the week.
Madsen, who caught Woad early with an eagle on the par-five third hole, fell behind after Woad's birdie streak. But the Dane rallied with three straight birdies and a couple of par saves for a 67.
She was two shots behind, along with Kim, who made a long eagle putt on the 14th and got up-and-down for birdie on the par-five closing hole to get within two shots.
Woad, who won the Irish Open earlier this month, announced her decision to turn professional last week after missing out on £400,000 in prize money having finished just a shot outside the play-off won by Grace Kim at the Evian Championship, the fourth women's major of the year.
