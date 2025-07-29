 Skip to content

AIG Women's Open tee times: Lottie Woad grouped with Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu as Nelly Korda also faces late-early start at Royal Porthcawl

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl; Lottie Woad grouped with defending champion Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu; World No 1 Nelly Korda also in the afternoon wave; Watch live on Thursday from midday on Sky Sports Golf

By Ali Stafford at Royal Porthcawl

Tuesday 29 July 2025 15:26, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Dame Laura Davies discusses Lottie Woad's chances of winning the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl, just weeks after turning professional

Lottie Woad has been handed a star-studded group alongside the previous two AIG Women's Open champions for the first two rounds of this year's contest at Royal Porthcawl.

Woad arrives as pre-tournament favourite for the final women's major of the year, having followed her KPMG Women's Irish Open victory and contending at the Amundi Evian Championship by making a winning start to her professional career at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

The 21-year-old has been given a late-early draw for her first major as a professional, a year on from a tied-10th finish at St Andrews as an amateur, with Woad teeing off at 12.54pm on Thursday alongside defending champion Lydia Ko and 2023 winner Lilia Vu.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lottie Woad was pleased to win her first LPGA Tour event on her professional debut at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open and says she's targeting victory at the AIG Women's Open

"It is going to be fun," Ko said in her press conference. "Lilia is obviously a past champion, a couple of years ago, so playing with her is great. It will be my first time playing with Lottie, so I'm excited.

"She [Woad] is coming in with a ton of momentum, and I think there's going to be a lot of people that's going to come out and watch her."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Lottie Woad opens up about being the bookmakers favourite at the Women's Open, dealing with pressure that lead to her Scottish Open triumph and how she listened on the radio to England's victory against Spain during a seven- hour car journey

Vu claimed a six-shot victory in 2023 over Charley Hull, who is on the opposite side of the draw as she bids for a maiden major title, with the Englishwoman grouped with world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul and KPMG Women's PGA champion Minjee Lee.

World No 1 Nelly Korda continues her bid for a first win of the season in a threeball with 2016 champion Ariya Jutanugarn and world No 6 Angel Yin, starting at 1.16pm on Thursday, a year on from finishing joint runner-up to Ko at St Andrews.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Speaking ahead of the AIG Women's Open, Nelly Korda was full of praise for Lottie Woad after her recent victory in the Scottish Open, and spoke of her involvement in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie

Germany's Sophia Popov will hit the opening tee shot of the 2020 contest, five years on from winning this title, with Chevron Championship winner Mao Saigo also in an early group with former major champions Hinako Shibuno and Allisen Corpuz.

Grace Kim - the Evian Championship winner earlier this month - begins her bid for back-to-back major titles starts in a threeball with world No 4 Ruoning Yin and two-time major champion Brooke Henderson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the final round of the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, where Grace Kim holed out for a sensational birdie on the way to her maiden major title

Thursday selected R1 tee times

All BST: USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateur

0714 Hinako Shibuno (Jpn), Mao Saigo (Jpn), Allisen Corpuz

0736 Sei Young Kim (Kor), Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa), Yuka Saso (Jpn)

0809 Ruoning Yin (Chn), Grace Kim (Aus), Brooke Henderson (Can)

0820 Maja Stark (Swe), Lauren Coughlin, Hye Jin Choi (Kor)

0831 Jeeno Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Charley Hull

Charley HUll
Image: Charley Hull is searching for a maiden major title at the AIG Women's Open

0847 Hannah Green (Aus), Rose Zhang, Jeneath Wong (x) (Mal)

1221 Georgia Hall (Eng), Jennifer Kupcho, Darcey Harry (Wal)

1243 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Jin Hee Im (Kor), Linn Grant (Swe)

1254 Lydia Ko (Nzl), Lilia Vu, Lottie Woad (Eng)

1316 Nelly Korda, Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha), Angel Yin

Nelly Korda looks at her putt on the second hole during the first round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament Thursday, June 19, 2025, Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Image: Nelly Korda finished runner-up at the US Women's Open last month

When is the AIG Women's Open live on Sky?

Sky Sports will once again have extended live coverage from the women's major finale, with seven hours of live action for each tournament day and a special preview show looking ahead to the event.

Coverage will begin from midday for all four rounds, starting from Thursday, while there will be a daily one-hour highlights show to look back at the best of the previous round's action on Sky Sports Golf - now channel 406 for Sky customers.

Who will win the AIG Women's Open? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday from midday. For Sky customers, Sky Sports Golf is now found on channel 406. Not got Sky? Stream the women's majors and more with no contract.

