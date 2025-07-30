AIG Women's Open: Lottie Woad's major spotlight, Charley Hull's home hopes, Nelly Korda's fight for No 1 and all you need to know from Royal Porthcawl

The world’s best female golfers are in Wales this week for the AIG Women’s Open, where Nelly Korda battles to keep her world No 1 spot and Lottie Woad chases more history.

Korda holds a narrow advantage at the top of the world rankings heading into the final women's major of the year, live on Sky Sports, although Jeeno Thitikul can end her 16-month stint as world No 1.

Woad arrives as one of the hottest players in the women's game and makes her first major appearance as a professional, with Charley Hull among the other English players looking to impress.

Dame Laura Davies discusses Lottie Woad's chances of winning the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl, just weeks after turning professional

Royal Porthcawl hosts the first women's major ever to be held in Wales, having previously been the venue for Walker Cup, Curtis Cup, the Amateur Championship, the British Masters and The Senior Open.

The first four major champions of the year are all set to be part of a strong field, including KPMG Women's PGA Champion Minjee, with Lydia Ko back as defending champion after last year's impressive win at St Andrews.

Highlights of the final round at St Andrews for the 2024 AIG Women's Open, where Lydia Ko claimed a two-shot victory

Can Woad win again? Will Korda finally add to her victory tally? What else could happen this week? We look at some of the potential storylines to follow…

It's almost unheard of for a player to be the bookies' favourite for an event so early in their professional career, but Woad finds herself in that position after an extraordinary run of results.

Woad stormed to a six-shot victory at the KPMG Women's Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour, the first amateur winner on the LET since 2022, then produced a final-round charge to challenge for a maiden major title at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Highlights from day four of the KPMG Women's Irish Open, where Lottie Woad impressed

The 21-year-old turned professional after ending tied-third in France, then made history in her next start by claiming a three-shot victory at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open - just the third player in history to win their first professional start on the LPGA Tour.

Woad's rapid rise over the past few weeks - following a glittering amateur career - sees her inside the world's top 25. She won the Smyth Salver last year as the lowest amateur at St Andrews, but will she be lifting a different trophy on Sunday?

Lottie Woad was pleased to win her first LPGA Tour event on her professional debut at the Scottish Open and says she's targeting victory at the AIG Women's Open

Hull 'under the radar' for a breakthrough major?

English hopes are typically pinned on Hull, the 2023 runner-up who regular contends in majors, although the sudden emergence of Woad has given her slightly less attention heading into this year's contest.

Hull finished tied-12th at both the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and the US Women's Open but was forced to withdraw mid-round at the Evian Championship, where she was "battling a virus" when she collapsed early in her opening round.

Image: Charley Hull is looking to become the first English female major champion since Georgia Hall in 2018

The 29-year-old was still not back to full fitness heading into last week's event in Scotland, where she felt "80 per cent" ahead of finishing tied-21st, but now has another opportunity to earn an elusive major title.

Hull's career return of two LPGA Tour and four Ladies European Tour titles may seem low for a player who has been among the stars of the sport over the past decade. Could this be the week she finally lands the major many - included Hull herself, perhaps - expected her to have won by now?

Speaking to Sky Sports News earlier this year, Charley Hull talked about her determination to get over the line and land a first major title in 2025

Can Korda end birthday week with major win?

Korda is looking to go one better than her runner-up finish at last year's AIG Women's Open, with the world No 1 still searching for her maiden win of the year.

The American - who turned 27 on Monday - heads into the event as world No 1 for the second successive year, although has yet to match the dominant form that saw her win six times in a seven-event stretch last season.

Korda has not missed a cut in over 13 months and has two runner-up finishes this season, including at the US Women's Open in June, but has failed to contend in the last two majors and produced her worst finish of the year at the Evian Championship.

The two-time major champion was unable to build on a fast start to the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open last week, fading to fifth despite being two shots off the halfway lead, but showed enough to suggest a return to the winner's circle isn't far away.

Speaking ahead of the AIG Women's Open, Nelly Korda was full of praise for Lottie Woad after her recent victory in the Scottish Open, and spoke of her involvement in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie

Will major trends continue in Porthcawl?

Each of the last 13 women's majors have all produced different winners, while five of the last seven also being maiden major champions, with no player able to claim multiple majors in a year since Lilia Vu won this event in 2023.

Thitikul - who can move above Korda to world No 1 this week - is still looking for her maiden major title, having narrowly missed out in a play-off at the Evian Championship, while world No 6 Angel Yin is the next highest-ranked player without a major.

Highlights from the final round of the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, where Grace Kim holed out for a sensational birdie on the way to her maiden major title

Ko can become the first player since Yani Tseng to win back-to-back editions of the AIG Women's Open, with Tseng also the most recent to win the event multiple times, although she has finished no higher than 12th in his first four majors of the year.

The weather will play its part in finding this week's major champion, with strong gusts expected through every tournament round and only adding to the challenge facing the players on the links in South Wales.

Image: Lottie Woad is the pre-tournament favourite for the AIG Women's Open

