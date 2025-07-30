AIG Women's Open: Charley Hull opens up on major hopes, Lottie Woad's rise, links golf struggles and fitness issues

Charley Hull insists she is not bothered by the lack of attention on her ahead of the AIG Women's Open, but has been frustrated by her fitness in the build-up to the final major of the year.

Hull was forced to withdraw from the Evian Championship earlier this month after collapsing mid-round with a virus, with the two-time major runner-up still not back to 100 per cent for last week's ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

The world No 20 has had hopes of an English major victory pinned on her in recent seasons, but has seen that expectation switch to Lottie Woad, who made a winning start to her professional career with an impressive victory in Scotland.

Woad's success follows her winning the KPMG Women's Irish Open as an amateur and finishing tied-third at the Evian Championship, with Hull proud of her rapid rise to the top of the women's game.

"Listen, I think what Lottie Woad has done is absolutely unbelievable," Hull said. "I played with her in the practice rounds in Ireland and I played with her in the first two rounds last week. At the minute, I feel like she's playing with such confidence she can't miss a shot.

"I think it's great to see. She's a breath of fresh air for the game. At the end of the day, I want to win the tournament and everything, but I don't care when people say, 'Oh, I'm still here.' I am still here!

"I'm actually really proud of Lottie for what she's done. That's like goose bumps kind of stuff."

On whether she was concerned about not being focused on as heavily this year, Hull said: "I want to see my name on the trophy - I don't care about being up in the headlines.

Image: Charley Hull plays alongside Jeeno Thitikul and Minjee Lee over the first two rounds

"I don't really read the headlines. I literally go out there and play golf and play good and hopefully get my name on the trophy."

Hull revealed that she has lost four kilograms in weight since her virus, which limited her ability to prepare for this week's major in Wales, while an additional back issue has hampered her training.

Image: Hull has finished no higher than 12th in the first four women's majors of the year

"On Sunday, I pretty much felt back to normal," Hull explained. "It took like three weeks. It's been quite frustrating because I've not been able to get out into the gym.

"I did a run yesterday, actually, but the week before I was sick, I hurt my back lifting a box out of my car. Then my back's been really playing up and I've not been hitting it as well because I've not been able to go to the gym and do my rehab exercises.

"I've got a driver in the bag, and obviously I'm going to use it. I feel like I've lost a bit of distance where I've been poorly lately and not really been to the gym, so my swing speed is down, probably about eight miles an hour.

"I'm not hitting it the best coming into this week, which is very frustrating because it's an event I've been looking forward to playing all year. I've just got to go out there with what I've got. I'm not going to let it beat me up too much."

Hull has posted top-20 finishes in seven of the last 10 majors and finished runner-up to Lilia Vu in the 2023 AIG Women's Open, although she admits that links golf is something she struggles with more than other styles of course.

"I'd love to win a major title," Hull said. "To be honest, I don't think the AIG Women's Open on links suits me the most. That's why I always find that I play well at the US Open, but I think I've got to get that out of my head.

"When we play in Walton Heath or Woburn, I always find those kinds of courses suit my game a lot more. It's more visually off the tee. I find links quite intimidating."

