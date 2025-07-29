AIG Women's Open: Darcey Harry has DP World Tour-playing boyfriend Jacob Skov Olesen as caddie at 'nerve-racking' Royal Porthcawl

Darcey Harry hopes that having her DP World Tour-playing boyfriend as caddie will help deal with the ‘nerve-racking’ experience of a home major at the AIG Women’s Open.

Harry is one of only two Welsh players in the field for the final major of the year at Royal Porthcawl, a venue she has been a member of for six years, having impressed in her rookie season on the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The 22-year-old had Jacob Skov Olesen as caddie for her breakthrough LET title last month at the Hulencourt Women's Open and he will return to the role this week in Wales, two weeks on from impressing in The Open at Royal Portrush.

"I kind of always knew I wanted him [Olesen] on the bag," Harry said in her pre-tournament press conference. "I think this week is definitely going to be one of the most nerve-racking weeks for me.

"I need someone on the bag that's going to make me laugh and take my mind off more of the distractions. I definitely think for me that was the best decision."

Harry was in Northern Ireland to watch Olesen claim a shock share of the first-round lead at The Open, only for last year's Amateur champion to make a quadruple-bogey on the opening hole of his second round on his way to finishing 68th.

"He had a great first day," Harry added. "It was really nice to see him beat so many players on that first day. The second day, he had a really nerve-racking tee shot and kind of made a mess of the first hole.

"He spoke to me about it and I've learned a lot from it. We've spoken of the game plan and learned from what he was challenged with two weeks ago. It's stay out of those pot fairway bunkers and just play as safe as possible, really try to hit as many fairways. It's the goal for this week."

Harry's breakthrough win in Belgium is one of six top-20s on the Ladies European Tour this season, leading to her major debut at the Amundi Evian Championship last month and the chance to compete in an LPGA Tour-sanctioned event in Scotland ahead of this week's event.

"I definitely got rid of all the major nerves," Harry explained. "I played the [ISPS Handa Women's] Scottish Open last week as well, and that's a co-sanctioned LPGA Tour event as well.

"I kind of thought my game would be nowhere near close to the LPGA players, but what I took is play as well as you can and you'll be able to compete with them, and I'm not a million miles away. It's a really big learning curve the past few weeks playing with those players."

New role for Harry as home favourite in Wales

Harry has never played a competition round on her home course, instead usually 'having a bit of a p*** about' with her dad or playing nine holes, although she is ready to embrace her role as the home contender and the added interest coming her way.

"It's been pretty incredible being here," Harry admitted. "It doesn't really feel like it's at home because there are so many people here and usually Porthcawl is very quiet. You can always get out on the golf course and there aren't usually many people out here.

"Today, there are just so many people. There are lots of crowds out here already. kind of nerve-racking, I have to say. It's hopefully going to be a good week. Whatever happens, it will be so nice to finally play a competition on my home golf course."

On her goal for the week, Harry added: "I think just come out here and really enjoy it, try and make sure there's a smile on my face 24/7.

"I don't think a major will ever get to be played on my home course ever again, so I really appreciate the moment I'm getting here and just appreciate all the fans coming out. I don't get it very often.

"I need to take it all in and learn a lot. It's going to be a really big learning week for me. It would be great to make the cut, great to try and give it my best go and see what I can do."

