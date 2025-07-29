AIG Women's Open: Who will claim major victory at Royal Porthcawl? Sky Sports' pundit predictions, ones to watch and have your say

The last 13 women’s majors have been won by different players – will that run continue at the AIG Women’s Open and who could end up lifting the trophy at Royal Porthcawl?

The major season reaches its climax in Wales, where Lydia Ko returns as defending champion after last year's impressive win at St Andrews and world No 1 Nelly Korda searches for a first win of the season.

Jeeno Thitikul could replace Korda at the top of the world rankings with a strong performance, with Minjee Lee looking to build on her US Women's Open success last month and all four of this year's major winners in the field.

England's Lottie Woad is the shock pre-tournament favourite after a whirlwind few weeks, where she followed KPMG Women's Irish Open victory and Evian Championship contention as an amateur by winning her professional debut at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open.

Woad has impressed before in this event, claiming the Smyth Salver for best-performing amateur in the 2024 edition, while 2023 runner-up Charley Hull is among the other English hopefuls chasing a maiden major title.

Will one of golf's star names deliver a major title? Will we have a first-time major winner for the fifth time in the last seven events? We asked some of this week's Sky Sports pundits to predict this week's champion and pick out a player who could be a surprise contender…

Dame Laura Davies

"It may not be as obvious this week, because of what Lottie Woad has done, but I'm going with Nelly Korda. Her game is suited to links golf - she is a power hitter, she can knock it down and you need that now and again.

"She can ride the wind and is accurate - even though she's a long hitter, Nelly she hits it straight when she's on form."

Christina Kim

"Lydia Ko, despite being as young as she is, has more experience than just about anybody else in the field. She is steady, she is steely, and she's the best human on the planet, so she deserves it."

Iona Stephen

"There's no doubt about it in my mind that Lottie Woad is going storm to victory, but you can never count out Lydia Ko. Ko has had her hands on this before and if we look back to St Andrews, when it was tough conditions, she came through the field on the Sunday to lift the title.

"The cream rises to the top at this event and Ko could be that."

Alison Whitaker

"Minjee Lee because has been unstoppable since she turned to the long putter. She's buoyed with confidence, she's already got a major in the bag this year, so she is my one to watch."

A surprise winner? Potential players to watch

Dame Laura Davies: "This is the course that could suit Leona Maguire's game. I've spoken to Wobbly [Phil Morbey], who is caddying for her through the rest of the season, who says he loves working for her and loves the way she's playing.

"She's not a dark horse in the sense she has already done so much in the game, but I think she's a bit of a long shot."

Alison Whitaker: "Georgia Hall comes alive in links golf. She's had a rough season to this point, but she's played Royal Porthcawl, she adores this place and maybe she can sneak in a top 10 or maybe even another victory.

"Leona Maguire is another who has been playing really well."

Christina Kim: "Angel Yin is rounding up into form, she's powerful, she is full of energy, full of life, and I just got a good feeling about her."

Iona Stephen: "Alice Hewson is one of the most supreme ball strikers on the planet, actually. She's a wonderful iron player and you're going to need your iron game, because these greens are really difficult.

"If the wind blows, then you've got to have that good ball striking to be able to cut through the wind. She is a proven winner and has a game that is top-drawer."

