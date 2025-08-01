AIG Women's Open tee times: Full pairings and start times for third round of women's major at Royal Porthcawl

Leading Japanese duo Miyu Yamashita and Rio Takeda will start their third rounds in the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl at 2.35pm on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Yamashita leads the way at the halfway stage on 11 under, three shots ahead of her compatriot, and there is then a gap of four shots back to their nearest pursuers, with the remainder of the field tightly packed after the cut fell at two over.

American Brooke Matthews will get the action under way at 8.25am, playing alongside a marker.

Charley Hull is paired with Austrian Emma Spitz and they will tee-off at 11.45am, while Lottie Woad and Megan Khang will get under way at 1.30pm, 10 minutes after Nelly Korda.

AIG Women's Open: Full R3 pairings and tee times

USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs

0825 Brooke Matthews

0835 Arpichaya Yubol (Tha), Alexa Pano

0845 Paula Martin Sampredo (x) (Esp), Jeneath Wong (x) (Mal)

0855 Minjee Lee (Aus), Grace Kim (Aus)

0905 Amy Yang (Kor), Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa)

0915 Perrine Delacour (Fra), Mary Liu (Chn)

0925 Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Carla Bernat (x) (Esp)

0935 Dasom Ma (Kor), Stacy Lewis

0950 Celine Boutier (Fra), Lydia Ko (Nzl)

1000 Jinhee Im (Kor), Jenny Shin (Kor)

1010 Ilhee Lee (Kor), Yani Tseng (Tpe)

1020 Manon De Roey (Bel), Lauren Coughlin

1030 Leona Maguire (Irl), Chisato Iwai (Jpn)

1040 Mao Saigo (Jpn), Shannon Tan (Sin)

1050 Yuri Yoshida (Jpn), Kristen Gillman

1100 Bronte Law (Eng), In Gee Chun (Kor)

1115 Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha), Hyojoo Kim (Kor)

1125 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Akie Iwai (Jpn)

1135 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (Fra), Minami Katsu (Jpn)

1145 Charley Hull (Eng), Emma Spitz (Aut)

Image: England's Charley Hull is level par after 36 holes at Royal Porthcawl

1155 Diksha Dagar (Ind), Steph Kyriacou (Aus)

1205 Haeran Ryu (Kor), Georgia Hall (Eng)

1215 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), Jeeno Thitikul (Tha)

1230 Sarah Schmelzel, Wei Ling Hsu (Tpe)

1240 Morgane Metraux (Sui), Narin An (Kor)

1250 Mimi Rhodes (Eng), Angel Yin

1300 Linn Grant (Swe), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)

1310 Yan Liu (Chn), Andrea Lee

1320 Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Nelly Korda

1330 Lottie Woad (Eng), Megan Khang

1345 Darcey Harry (Wal), Esther Henseleit (Ger)

1355 Casandra Alexander (Rsa), Sei Young Kim (Kor)

1405 Madelene Sagstrom (Swe), A Lim Kim (Kor)

1415 Laura Fuenfstueck (Ger), Chiara Tamburlini (Sui)

1425 Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha), Lindy Duncan

1435 Rio Takeda (Jpn), Miyu Yamashita (Jpn)

