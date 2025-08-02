AIG Women's Open tee times: Full pairings and start times for final round of women's major at Royal Porthcawl
Miyu Yamashita holds a one-shot lead over A Lim Kim; England's Charley Hull in tied-fourth and three back as she chases a maiden major title; watch the final round of the AIG Women's Open live on Sunday from midday on Sky Sports Golf
Saturday 2 August 2025 20:16, UK
AIG Women's Open leader Miyu Yamashita will get her fourth and final round under way at 2.20pm on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Yamashita takes a one-shot lead into the final day at Royal Porthcawl and will go out in the final group with A Lim Kim, while Andrea Lee is two strokes back in third after a third-round 67.
Seven players head into the final day within three of the lead, with England's Charley Hull among them after a stunning six-under 66 lifted her to six under and within three of the lead.
AIG Women's Open: Full R4 pairings and tee times
USA unless stated; All times BST; X denotes amateurs
0810 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (Fra)
0820 Stacy Lewis, Shannon Tan (Sin)
0830 Yani Tseng (Tpe), Jeneath Wong (Mal) (x)
0840 Patty Tavatanakit (Tha), Manon de Roey (Bel)
0850 Akie Iwai (Jpn), Leona Maguire (Ire)
0900 Mi Hyang Lee (Kor), Dasom Ma (Kor)
0910 Mary Liu (Chn), Grace Kim (Aus)
0920 Angel Yin, Emma Spitz (Aut)
0935 Carla Bernat (Esp) (x), Perrine Delacour (Fra)
0945 Arpichaya Yubol (Tha), Laura Fuenfstueck (Ger)
0955 Yuri Yoshida (Jpn), Casandra Alexander (Rsa)
1005 Amy Yang (Kor), Brooke Matthews
1015 Lindy Duncan, Madelene Sagstrom (Swe)
1025 Diksha Dagar (Ind), In Gee Chun (Kor)
1035 Ilhee Lee (Kor), Kristen Gillman
1045 Ashleigh Buhai (Rsa), Darcey Harry (Wal)
1100 Nelly Korda, Ilhee Lee (Kor)
1110 Lydia Ko (Nz), Paula Martin Sampedro (Esp) (x)
1120 Alexa Pano, Pajaree Anannarukarn (Tha)
1130 Nasa Hataoka (Jpn), Linn Grant (Swe)
1140 Narin An (Kor), Sarah Schmelzel
1150 Jeeno Thitikul (Tha), Haeran Ryu (Kor)
1200 Ayaka Furue (Jpn), Bronte Law (Eng)
1215 Lauren Coughlin, Celine Boutier (Fra)
1225 Sei Young Kim (Kor), Esther Henseleit (Ger)
1235 Yan Liu (Chn), Anna Nordqvist (Swe)
1245 Morgane Metraux (Sui), Chisato Iwai (Jpn)
1255 Minjee Lee (Aus), Lottie Woad (Eng)
1305 Mimi Rhodes (Eng), Steph Kyriacou (Aus)
1315 Hyo Joo Kim (Kor), Ariya Jutanugarn (Tha)
1330 Mao Saigo (Jpn), Jenny Shin (Kor)
1340 Chiara Tamburlini (Sui), Wei Ling Hsu (Tpe)
1350 Georgia Hall (Eng), Rio Takeda (Jpn)
1400 Charley Hull (Eng), Megan Khang
1410 Minami Katsu (Jpn), Andrea Lee
1420 A Lim Kim (Kor), Miyu Yamashita (Jpn)
