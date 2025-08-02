AIG Women's Open: Charley Hull excited for final-round chase of leaders after jumping back into major contention at Royal Porthcawl

Charley Hull is relishing the chance to hunt down the leaders and challenge for a maiden major victory after charging back into contention at the AIG Women’s Open.

Hull told Sky Sports on Friday that she was going to "go at everything" over the weekend at Royal Porthcawl and "had nothing to lose", after rounds of 73 and 71 left her 11 strokes behind halfway leader Miyu Yamashita.

The two-time major runner-up lived up to her word as she jumped up the leaderboard with five birdies in a front-nine 31 on Saturday, with back-to-back birdies from the 12th moving her closer to the lead.

Hull bogeyed the 14th and closed her round with four pars to close a six-under 66, equalling her lowest round ever in a major, with the 29-year-old excited by the prospect of chasing down the final groups on Sunday.

"I just kind of enjoy chasing," Hull said. "It's quite fun. I like it. It's more fun that way.

"I like hunting someone down. It was good fun. See what she [Yamashita] does this afternoon and just focus again tomorrow."

How Hull moved into major hunt

Hull picked up an early birdie at the second and saved par at the fourth, despite a wayward drive nearly hitting Minjee Lee - one of her playing partners over the first two days - on the 17th tee box.

"I'm glad it bounced big because it flew straight over me," Lee said after her third-round 68. "It came right over me. It was trying to take me out!"

Hull rolled in from 20 feet at the fifth and got up and down from off the green to birdie the par-five next, with the Englishwoman adding further birdies at the seventh and ninth to race to the turn in 31.

Back-to-back birdies from the 12th temporarily lifted her to tied-second, only for her to finish short of the green with her approach to the par-four 14th and resulted in her first bogey of the round.

Hull scrambled par from the sand at the 15th and almost holed from off the green at the par-four 17th, although had to settle for par at the par-five last after missing her eight-foot birdie try.

"I felt like you had to go out there and shoot a good score," Hull said. "It was quiet with no wind to begin with, then a couple of holes in it got pretty windy. I felt pretty confident.

"A shame about the last hole, but it was quite a tricky putt down the slope and I could feel both breaks on it. I couldn't really hit it firm enough to hit it through the break, because it was a little bit and downhill as well, but it doesn't matter!"

Image: Hull finished runner-up at the 2023 AIG Women's Open

Hall rues costly finish: 'I let some go at the end'

2018 champion Georgia Hall threatened to better Hull's total when she followed a front-nine 32 with back-to-back birdies from the 12th, taking her to six under, only to take two attempts out of a bunker on her way to a bogey at the next.

Hall also dropped a shot at the par-three 15th and could only make par at the last, with a four-under 68 seeing her head into the final day on four under.

Image: Georgia Hall posted a four-under 68 on Saturday

"Obviously very happy with my round, but I think I let some go at the end," Hull admitted. "Missed a short putt on the last. I kind of managed to par 16, 17 as well after - they're really tough holes.

"I feel like it could be a bit better. Again, I think if I can get started like I did today tomorrow, then see what happens, see where I am."

