Ryder Cup 2025: Jon Rahm says Luke Donald has been texting as he hopes to claim wild-card pick

Jon Rahm says European captain Luke Donald has been texting ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup in September, but the former world No 1 added "there's nothing I can confirm nor deny" as to whether he is in line for a wild-card pick.

Rahm was a key contributor to Europe's win in Rome in 2023, going unbeaten through his four matches as he earned three points towards the 16.5-11.5 triumph.

But, having joined LIV Golf later that same year, the Spaniard is not guaranteed a spot at Bethpage in New York as LIV players do not currently receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points for their tournaments.

It means he is reliant on earning one of Donald's six wild-card selections in the team of 12, with the other six awarded to the top six golfers on the European points list.

"There's nothing I can confirm nor deny," Rahm said ahead of the latest LIV event in Chicago. "He [Donald] has been texting me like he has been texting quite a few other players that are on that list of the possibility of getting picked.

"Luke is extremely dedicated and very well organised as a captain - six automatic and then six picks, right - so there's probably about at least 10 names on top of those guys who are qualified that he's probably constantly texting.

"I don't think he's actually told anybody they're in yet because it's too early. He's probably waiting until the end of August through the [PGA Tour] Playoffs and our events to maybe start making statements like that.

"In my case, I think I'm just one more of those many names."

On the possibility of LIV players finally being able to earn OWGR points beyond just the four major tournaments each year, Rahm is hopeful tweaks can be made to the tour to make that a possibility.

"There's a process to hopefully entering those world ranking points and at least get our foot in the door," Rahm said. "Once we're allowed, we can see what changes can be made to earn as many as possible, keeping the integrity of what LIV Golf is about.

Image: Two-time major winner Rahm joined LIV Golf in December 2023

"Examples of that would be, let's say with whatever we're doing currently we get 20 points. If you add a fourth round, you go to 25. Is that worth it, is that not worth it?

"Right now with as little players as we have, I don't see a cut working very well, and with the teams [format] I think it would be a little odd.

"But if the league were to expand and let's say you go to 15 teams, you have 60 players, now you can actually possibly make something work.

"There's many possibilities that I can think of; this is completely hypothetical because I haven't spoken to anybody about it, but there's things we could do I think to add more world rankings points if we need it."

