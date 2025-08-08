FedEx Playoffs: Akshay Bhatia leads St. Jude Championship, with Tommy Fleetwood and Scottie Scheffler challenging

Akshay Bhatia posted a career-best, eight-under round of 62 to earn a one-shot lead over Tommy Flettwood at the St. Jude Championship to open the FedEx Playoffs.

Bhatia comes into the playoffs ranked 45th, with only the top 50 advancing to the second of three tournaments before that is whittled down again to the top 30 at East Lake for a shot at the $10m bonus.

Defending champion and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, playing for the first time since claiming his fourth major win - and second of the year - at The Open, is five off the lead after bogeyed the final hole for an opening 67.

"Today was a good day. I did some solid stuff," said Scheffler, who is assured of the No 1 seed for at least another week. "Felt like I was close to playing a really great round but ended up with a solid round. Overall, a decent start."

Bhatia enjoyed a blazing finish to his record round, earning an eagle at the 16th before breaking clear of paying partner, England's Harry Hall, with further birdies at 17 and 18.

"I felt pretty relaxed, and I'm just not trying to force anything," Bhatia said afterwards. "It's okay to get mad at golf shots but not at yourself."

Justin Rose and Bud Cauley, like Hall, also posted 64s at TPC Southwind to sit two off the lead and one back from Fleetwood in second.

The popular Englishamn is practically assured of reaching the FedEx Cup finale, sitting at No 9 in the rankings currently, but is still seaching for that elusive first PGA Tour title.

The 34-year-old hit 13 out of 14 fairways, and the one he missed led to a birdie anyway when he holed a bunker shot at the ninth.

"People talk about this golf course as a second-shot golf course, but it's only a second-shot golf course if you're in the fairway," Fleetwood said. "I hit the ball so well off the tee that I was always giving myself an opportunity."

Elsewhere, Rickie Fowler, who missed the post-season last year, came into the St. Jude Championship at No 64 in the rankings but his opening 66 projects him pushing inside the top 50.

Jordan Spieth, starting at No 48, had to rally on the back nine for a 69 that had him briefly outside of the top 50, before being back in it by the end of the day.

FedExCup winners: Every past champion 2024 Scottie Scheffler 2023 Viktor Hovland 2022 Rory McIlroy 2021 Patrick Cantlay 2020 Dustin Johnson 2019 Rory McIlroy 2018 Justin Rose 2017 Justin Thomas 2016 Rory McIlroy 2015 Jordan Spieth 2014 Billy Horschel 2013 Henrik Stenson 2012 Brandt Snedeker 2011 Bill Haas 2010 Jim Furyk 2009 Tiger Woods 2008 Vijay Singh 2007 Tiger Woods

The FedExCup is a season-long points competition where players earn points based on how they perform in PGA Tour events, with extra points on offer at the majors, The Players and the PGA Tour's 'Signature Events'.

The playoffs were launched in 2007 and have received multiple tweaks to the qualification and format since, with this year's edition having three tournaments that all offer limited field sizes.

Only the top 70 in the season-long standings qualify for the FedEx St Jude Championship, held at TPC Southwind in Memphis from August 7-10, with the top 50 after that progressing to the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland from August 14-17.

Both of those events offer 2000 FedExCup points to the winner - four times the amount awarded for a regular PGA Tour event, with both also not having a 36-hole cut.

The top 30 in the standings after those tournaments qualify for the Tour Championship, taking place from August 21-24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, with all three events exclusively live on Sky Sports.