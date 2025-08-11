Tommy Fleetwood says 'no point in negative effects' after missing out on first PGA Tour title at FedEx St Jude Championship

Tommy Fleetwood says there's "no point" in letting his latest PGA Tour heartbreak negatively impact him after narrowly missing out on the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Fleetwood's wait for a maiden PGA Tour title continues, having entered the final round in the lead and had a two-shot lead with three holes remaining, a par-bogey-par finish saw him overtaken by eventual champion Justin Rose and JJ Spaun.

At the Travelers Championship in June, Fleetwood led into the final hole but a bogey allowed American Keegan Bradley to snatch the title.

The 34-year-old has the highest PGA Tour earnings without a victory and has six top-five finishes this season.

"All these experiences and these close calls, there's no point in making or allowing them to have a negative effect on what happens next. What would be the point?" said Fleetwood.

"It was a great week. I did a ton of good stuff, and as disappointed as I am, I have to try to find the strength to make it all a positive experience and hopefully next time go again, put myself in that position again and we just go again."

Fleetwood will have another opportunity to end his wait for PGA glory at the BMW Championship in Maryland, where the top 50 in the FedExCup standings are in action live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday.

The top 30 in the standings after this week's tournament will qualify for the Tour Championship, taking place from August 21-24 at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Asked what positives he's drawing on and how the fans motivate him, Fleetwood said: "As long as they stay with me and stay on my side, then we can all look for the positives.

"I'm lucky with the support that I get, and I have enjoyed - I haven't been in contention much this year, and then Travelers obviously leading and I felt like it was a great atmosphere and I enjoyed playing in that atmosphere and then, again here I get the crowd on my side and I love their support. I'm so appreciative of it. Kind of on this journey together here."

Did Fleetwood do anything wrong?

Ryder Cup team-mates Fleetwood and Rose had holidayed together in Portugal last week, but failed to spark each other into life in the final group on Sunday

Fleetwood did not make a birdie until holing his longest putt of the week from 33 feet at the 12th to put him back in a share of the lead.

Birdies at the 13th and 15th edged him two in front on 16 under, but as he was escaping with a par after chipping across and off the green with his third at the 16th, Spaun was tying the lead with a birdie at 17.

Fleetwood's weak attempt at a seven-foot par putt at the 17th never threatened and needing a birdie at the last just to make a play-off, he drove into a bunker and missed the green with his approach.

"He didn't do a lot wrong," said Sky Sports Golf's David Howell

"You want to play smart, you want to play strategic - we hear that about Scheffler who always does the right thing at the right time. Maybe next time is to play like you're one behind, even if you're one in front."

Sky Sports Golf's Simon Holmes added: "For me, Tommy still feels incredibly optimistic about what's happening in his game. That's incredibly positive. He will learn from this. He made a few mistakes. He got ahead, then hoped he could hang onto it.

"The problem is, if you have Rose and the other guys, they don't mind if they finish fifth because they want to win, then it's hard to stop those guys from hitting incredibly good shots, then it's hard to persuade yourself that's the shot you should hit because you try to play the safe thing, not make a mistake, then you get swamped."

How to watch BMW Championship live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will have extended coverage from all three of the FedExCup Playoffs, with all tournament rounds on Sky Sports Golf and bonus coverage on Sky Sports+.

Early coverage of the BMW Championship begins at 2.15pm over the first two rounds on Sky Sports+, ahead of full coverage from 5pm on Thursday and Friday and 6pm over the weekend on Sky Sports Golf.

