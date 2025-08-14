DP World Tour: England's Marco Penge sets new course record in first round of Danish Golf Championship

England's Marco Penge set a new course record to earn a two-shot lead at the Danish Golf Championship.

Penge was blemish-free in his seven-under-par 64 after recording an eagle and five birdies during the first round at Fureso Golf Klub.

The 27-year-old needed to birdie the 18th hole during the second round of the Genesis Championship in South Korea last October to ensure his playing rights for this season, and he has not looked back since.

After being handed a three-month ban for betting with one month suspended last December, the 27-year old has enjoyed a breakout 2025 season which has seen him lift his maiden title at the Hainan Classic and finish in the top 30 in six of his last seven starts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nicolai Hojgaard holed out twice for two eagles at the Danish Golf Championship

"It's a really good test of golf, especially the back nine," Penge said. "You can't afford to hit it off line.

"Luckily I didn't miss a shot for the whole round. There's a score out there but you have to play really well. I think you'll see that in the scoring, it'll be quite separated.

"I enjoyed playing some good golf again and executing my shots how I saw it before I pulled the trigger.

"You don't have many days like that. I'm going to end up in some trouble at some point this week, I'm glad I got through 18 holes without being in that trouble, so we'll see how we go over the next three days."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look as Penge showed off his incredible drive in the Open Zone at Royal Portrush

Home favourite Rasmus Hojgaard carded eight birdies, a double bogey and a dropped shot to surge into a share of second place at five under alongside Francesco Molinari - the 2018 Open champion - who chipped in for eagle to reach that mark.

Germany's Jeremy Paul, Canadian Aaron Cockerill and Scotland's Marc Warren also carded opening rounds of 66 to sit two adrift of Penge.

Hojgaard's identical twin brother, Nicolai, holed out for two eagles in the space of three holes on the back nine during his 68 in Copenhagen.

Not got Sky? Stream the DP World Tour and more with no contract.