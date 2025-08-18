LIV Golf: Jon Rahm clinches title again despite Indianapolis playoff loss as Ian Poulter avoids relegation

Jon Rahm claimed his second successive LIV Golf individual championship despite losing in a playoff in the Indianapolis event, having earlier shot a career-best 60, and not winning a tournament all year.

The Spaniard pipped Joaquin Niemann, who finished the week tied fourth, for the season-long title for the second successive year despite the Chilean player having won five times on the Saudi-backed tour in 2025.

Rahm could not claim his first tournament win in 12 months, however, after suffering a second playoff defeat in as many weeks, this time to Colombia's Sebastian Munoz.

After Rahm's final-round 11-under 60 at Chatham Hills had given him Sunday's clubhouse lead, Munoz - who on Friday had become the first player to score 59 with a double bogey - birdied the final two holes for a 65 to tie Rahm's 22-under tournament score.

Munoz then won the playoff on the first extra hole, the par-four 18th, thanks to a six-foot birdie putt.

And Rahm admitted: "It's a great moment, but it just doesn't feel great to finish the year losing two playoffs.

"I'm sure over time I'll get over that, and I'll really appreciate what I've done this year. To be able to win the season without actually winning a tournament, I know I'll be proud of that."

Niemann finished five shots back after a final-round 66.

"It's kind of hard to swallow," he said about losing out on the season-long title by less than three points in the LIV standings.

"But at the end of the day, I think it is what it is. I feel like it's going to put something inside me to kind of work harder and try to be in this situation again next year and make it different."

Munoz and Niemann led Torque GC to the team event championship with a record 64-under total.

"I got a little lucky that he didn't hit as close to me, and I finished it quick," Munoz said. "First time I've ever beaten him, so really proud of that and happy that I got to go home with the trophy."

The LIV Golf League season concludes with the Team Championship in Michigan from Friday.

Stenson relegated as Poulter surges to safety

Former Open champion Henrik Stenson, meanwhile, was relegated after falling into the drop zone of LIV Golf's standings.

Stenson, who forfeited the Ryder Cup captaincy in 2023 after joining the Saudi-backed breakaway competition, finished tied 22nd.

But a late birdie surge by Ian Poulter ensured the English player's survival at Stenson's expense, and the Swede will now have to go through qualifying to earn his place on next year's tour.

