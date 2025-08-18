US Open and US Women's Open golf to remain exclusively live on Sky Sports until at least 2030

The next five editions of the US Open and US Women's Open will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports as part of a five-year broadcast extension with the United States Golf Association (USGA).

Sky Sports and NOW will remain the home of those prestigious events - won in 2025 by J.J. Spaun and Maja Stark respectively - until the end of 2030.

The 2026 US Open will be held at Shinnecock Hills in New York from June 18-21, with the US Women's Open to take place at Riviera Country Club in California from June 4-7.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 2025 US Open at Oakmont as J.J. Spaun claimed a maiden major title with a stunning 65ft birdie putt on the final hole

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sweden's Maja Stark secured her first major title after holding off Nelly Korda to win the 2025 US Women's Open at Erin Hills in Wisconsin

There will also be continued live coverage of the U.S Amateur Championship, U.S Women's Amateur Championship, the U.S Senior Open, and the Curtis Cup between the United States and Great Britain and Ireland.

Sky Sports showcases golf's biggest moments all year round, with all four men's majors and all five women's majors exclusively live, in addition to coverage of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, and Ladies European Tour.

Sky Sports is also the home of the Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup, with the next edition of the latter taking place at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28 this year.

Golf coverage on Sky Sports combines expert analysis, compelling storytelling, and cutting-edge technology to bring fans closer to the action, with continued innovation including golf's world-first Spidercam debut at The Open at Royal Portrush.

Fans can also follow the latest news, results, and in-depth analysis on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, SkySports.com and across Sky Sports' social channels.