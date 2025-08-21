British Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick and Rasmus Hojgaard push for Ryder Cup places in first round at The Belfry

Matt Fitzpatrick and Rasmus Hojgaard are pushing for Ryder Cup places at the Betfred British Masters.

Home favourite Fitzpatrick sits one shot off the lead after the first round at The Belfry on Thursday, behind a quartet of players out in front on six under par.

The Englishman carded seven birdies and two bogeys to sign for an opening 67.

The 30-year-old, who claimed the first of his nine DP World Tour titles at this event in 2015, can no longer qualify automatically for next month's Ryder Cup but will be hoping to show European captain Luke Donald that he deserves to be one of his picks, and got his week off to a strong start.

Image: Fitzpatrick will be hoping to show European captain Luke Donald he deserves to be one of his picks for the Ryder Cup

He told the DP World Tour website: "This week is another opportunity to play well.

"That is why I am here. To get off to a good start is always nice and hopefully I'll kick on.

"It means the world to be a part of it. Outside of winning a major, it is normally the first thing on a goal sheet at the start of a Ryder Cup year.

"We have got a great opportunity to do something we have not done in a while and obviously to be a part of that would be special."

Marcel Siem, Matthias Schwab, Thomas Aiken and Haotong Li share the lead after firing opening 66s in Sutton Coldfield.

Fitzpatrick is alongside Keita Nakajima on five under, one shot ahead of Scot Ewen Ferguson and Englishman Matt Wallace.

Rasmus Hojgaard shot a three-under 69 in his first round as the Danish golfer started his bid to clinch an automatic place on Europe's team for the Ryder Cup.

Image: Rasmus Hojgaard could earn enough points to be an automatic selection for Team Europe

Hojgaard needs to finish in a two-way tie for 29th or better in the tournament to earn enough points to overtake Shane Lowry, who is clinging onto sixth place in the list of automatic qualifiers but is not competing in the British Masters.

Hojgaard is in a tie with five other players - including his twin brother, Nicolai - for 12th place, three shots off the lead.

The top six get into the European team automatically. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton are already guaranteed to be at next month's matches at Bethpage Black.

Luke Donald will announce his six captain's picks to complete the 12-man team on September 1 at 2pm, live on Sky Sports.

