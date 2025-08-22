British Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick's Ryder Cup selection hopes mount as he chases Marcel Siem at the Belfry

Matt Fitzpatrick remained one shot behind leader Marcel Siem after the second round of the Betfred British Masters on Friday.

The 30-year-old Fitzpatrick made a total of five birdies and two bogeys in an impressive round of 69 at the Belfry that will surely have caught the eye of European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald.

Fitzpatrick can no longer qualify automatically for next month's Ryder Cup but will be hoping to be one of the captain's picks.

Fitzpatrick saved his best until last as he holed his 22-foot birdie effort on the 18th to delight his home crowd and reach eight under.

"The crowd was fantastic. We had a lot out there today following, and it's amazing. It's really nice to have that support," he said.

"I'm just looking forward to the weekend, like I said earlier in the week, just trying to manage my energy levels and take it easy."

Rasmus Hojgaard finished his second round tied for 14th place, keeping himself on course for an automatic spot in Europe's Ryder Cup team.

The Danish golfer shot a one-under 71 in the second round and was on four under overall, five strokes off the lead.

Hojgaard needs to finish in a two-way tie for 29th or better in the tournament to earn enough points to overtake Shane Lowry, who is clinging onto sixth place in the list of automatic qualifiers in Europe's team.

The top six get into the European team automatically. Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton are already guaranteed to be at next month's matches at Bethpage Black.

Lowry is not competing in the British Masters, the final event in qualifying, so cannot pick up any more Ryder Cup points.

Marcel Siem is still the man to catch. The German began the day in a four-way tie at the top but soon led on his own after making a lightning-quick start that featured an eagle and three birdies in his first eight holes.

Siem eventually signed for a second-round 69 to move to nine under par, one clear of Fitzpatrick heading into the weekend.

But after dropping shots at the 18th, second and sixth holes, six-time DP World Tour winner Siem felt he could have gone even lower on Friday.

He said: "It was a great start. My ego took over a little on the back nine because I hit really good shots.

"On the 18th I got a bit unlucky with my drive, had a bad lie and missed the first short putt. Then on the first, I had two great shots. Misread that putt.

"On the second, I hit a great drive. I thought it was in the fairway. It bounced to the right apparently, pretty bad lie. Misread that putt for par as well. Next hole as well.

"Then I finally hole one on the next, misread it again. Felt like I could have shot a bit lower today. So my ego took over a bit. That's why you didn't see me smiling… I will be smiling soon."

Englishman Matt Wallace was in a tie for third on seven under alongside Kazuma Kobori and Brandon Stone.

Scottish amateur Cameron Adam comfortably made the cut after firing an eagle and a birdie in his second-round 70 to reach three under.

