British Masters: Matthew Fitzpatrick leads by one ahead of final round as Rasmus Hojgaard looks to clinch Ryder Cup spot

Matthew Fitzpatrick will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Betfred British Masters, where Rasmus Hojgaard is aiming to secure automatic qualification for the Ryder Cup.

Fitzpatrick - who will have to rely on a captain's pick from Luke Donald if he is to play for Team Europe at Bethpage Black next month - carded a four-under 68 at The Belfry on Saturday to move to 12 under for the tournament, taking the outright lead when he chipped in for eagle at the 15th.

The former US Open champion, winner of the British Masters in 2015, is a stroke clear of Alex Noren and two ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard and Marco Penge.

Speaking about the prospect of winning this event for a second time, Fitzpatrick said: "It would be amazing. To do it 10 years apart would be pretty cool, too. It's really nice to be in contention, playing solid and with a chance of winning."

Image: Rasmus Hojgaard needs to finish in a tie for 29th or better to qualify automatically for the Ryder Cup

Rasmus Hojgaard needs to finish in a two-way tie for 29th or better to snatch the sixth and final guaranteed European Ryder Cup spot from Shane Lowry, who is playing in the PGA Tour's Tour Championship this week and cannot add to his points tally.

Rasmus - whose twin brother Nicolai played in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome - is in a share of 14th spot with 18 holes remaining after a third-round 69 that included an eagle and double bogey.

England's Penge impresses again

Fitzpatrick's performance will be pleasing for Donald and so will that of another Englishman in Penge, with the latter pushing for this third title of the year and second in as many weeks after tying the Belfry course record with a nine-under 63.

Penge registered nine birdies during a blemish-free Saturday, including four in his first five holes.

The 27-year-old pipped Rasmus Hojgaard by one shot to win the Danish Golf Championship last Sunday having won the Hainan Classic in China in April shortly after returning from a three-month betting ban.

Penge has been namechecked by Donald as someone he is considering for September's match with USA in New York.

