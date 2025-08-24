Ryder Cup 2025: Rasmus Hojgaard secures final qualification spot for Team Europe and leaves Shane Lowry needing captain's pick
Rasmus Hojgaard needed a top-29 finish at the British Masters to secure an automatic qualification spot for Team Europe; Hojgaard moves above Shane Lowry in the standings; Luke Donald names his captain's picks on September 1, live on Sky Sports
Sunday 24 August 2025 16:05, UK
Rasmus Hojgaard will make his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe next month after securing the final automatic qualification spot at the Betfred British Masters.
The year-long qualification campaign to feature in Luke Donald's side ended at The Belfry, with Hojgaard the only player in the field who could overtake Shane Lowry and clinch the last of six automatic spots.
Hojgaard started the event eighth in the standings and 13.6 points behind Lowry, who was competing in the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship, leaving the Dane needing a two-way tie for 29th or better to secure his spot in Europe's line-up.
The five-time DP World Tour winner followed scores of 69 and 71 with a third-round 69 to leave him tied-14th heading into the final day, where a one-under 71 saw him end the week on eight under and guaranteed the finish required to secure his Ryder Cup spot.
Hojgaard's performance sees him jump three places in the standings to fifth place, making him an automatic qualifier alongside Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton.
"I don't know what to feel right now," Hojgaard said after his final round. "I've been so stressed out on the course today and I was telling my caddie out there that I don't know how I'm going to be able to do this. I'm over the moon right now.
"I knew every bogey out there was very costly. I was well aware of the situation and to be honest, there's a couple of times out there where I really had to calm myself down and not let it spin out of control. I felt like every hole was just a tough battle and so happy to be here now."
Donald will name his six captain's picks at Sky Studios on Monday September 1 at 2pm, live on Sky Sports, ahead of the biennial contest taking place at Bethpage Black in New York from September 26-28.
Lowry surprised by qualification status
Only players competing in the Betfred British Masters were able to earn qualification points this week, with none on offer to the European players competing in the Tour Championship at East Lake.
Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland - all part of the victorious 2023 team - were among those in PGA Tour action, along with in-form Harry Hall, with Lowry unaware that no points were going to be available at East Lake.
"I only found out about that Monday," Lowry admitted after his second-round 63. "I thought I was guaranteed getting points this week.
"I thought I was going to be pretty much guaranteed on the team. Yeah, I was somewhat disappointed to hear that, but the rules were made at the start for qualifying and that was it.
"I think I finished four points behind Tyrrell [Hatton], which is pretty much a shot, which would have been nice. It looks like he's probably going to pass me up and I'm going to need a pick next week, so hopefully I get a nice phone call off Luke."
