Donald Trump to attend first day of 2025 Ryder Cup as US president backs Keegan Bradley for playing captain role

Sunday 24 August 2025 13:39, UK

An insect hovers near President Donald Trump as he speaks with the media during an official greeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Monday, July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Image: Donald Trump will be in attendance when the 2025 Ryder Cup begins at Bethpage Black on September 26

US president Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

Synonymous with chants of 'USA, USA', Trump's presence will no doubt amplify what's already expected to be a supercharged atmosphere as Team USA attempt to wrestle back the trophy they relinquished to Team Europe in Rome in 2023.

"It will be a great Ryder Cup. At the invite of the PGA Tour, I will be there on Tournament Friday!!! President DJT" Trump wrote of Truth Social.

In addition to confirming his attendance, Trump gave Team USA captain Keegan Bradley the presidential seal of approval, endorsing his claim to become the first playing-captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.

"Keegan Bradley should DEFINITELY be on the American Ryder Cup Team - As Captain!!!" Trump added. "He is an AMAZING guy."

The first six names in the United States squad were confirmed after the BMW Championship on Sunday, with Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Russell Henley and Bryson DeChambeau earning automatic qualification.

Bradley names his six captain's picks on Wednesday August 27, live on Sky Sports from 2pm, following the conclusion of the Tour Championship - with the 39-year-old still unsure whether he will select himself as the first US playing captain in 62 years.

Bradley claimed an eighth PGA Tour title at the Travelers Championship in June and is currently world No 13.

He has not featured in the Ryder Cup since back-to-back appearances in 2012 and 2014, both won by Team Europe.

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 exclusively live. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.

