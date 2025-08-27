Ryder Cup 2025: Who is playing for Team USA? Keegan Bradley's full line-up for Bethpage Black and how they qualified

Who features for Team USA at the 2025 Ryder Cup? We look at Keegan Bradley’s confirmed line-up facing Team Europe at Bethpage Black this September.

The six automatic qualifiers were confirmed after the BMW Championship, with Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau securing their spots via the rankings.

Bradley then elected against selecting himself in a player-captain role when he confirmed his six picks on August 27, with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns named to complete the United States' line-up.

Image: Team USA named their line-up for Bethpage Black, with four rookies included in Keegan Bradley's side

Team USA claimed a record-breaking victory at Whistling Straits in 2021 but look to regain the trophy after their 16.5-11.5 defeat in Rome in 2023, with all three days live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports Golf.

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 29

Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: 3.5 points from seven matches (two wins, two loses, three tied)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Scheffler impressed on debut in 2021, before he had won on the PGA Tour, forming an unbeaten partnership with DeChambeau in fourballs and thrashing the-then world No 1 Jon Rahm in singles.

He was winless from four matches in Rome, where he was reduced to tears after losing 9&7 alongside Brooks Koepka - the biggest 18-hole match defeat in Ryder Cup history - during the Saturday foursomes and left out of the afternoon session.

How he qualified: Scheffler won three majors during the qualification period - The Masters (2024), the PGA Championship (2025) and The Open (2025), with the world No 1's consistency seeing him earn over double the qualification points of any other player.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of The Open from Royal Portrush, where Scottie Scheffler claimed a fourth major title in as many years

BMW Championship victory in the final qualification event was his fifth of the season and leaves him on a streak of 14 consecutive top eight finishes on the PGA Tour, a run not seen since the 1950s.

JJ Spaun

Age: 35

Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How he qualified: Spaun is the most recent maiden major champion in the men's game after his US Open success at Oakmont, where he delivered a birdie-birdie finish - including a 64-foot putt at the last - to finish two clear of Robert MacIntyre.

US Open victory was one of six top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour this season, including play-off losses to Rory McIlroy at The Players and Justin Rose at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player JJ Spaun's winning putt at the US Open sparked mass celebrations on the 18th green and left clubhouse leader Bob MacIntyre stunned

Xander Schauffele

Age: 31

Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: Four points from eight matches (four wins, four losses)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Schauffele has formed a formidable partnership with Cantlay in team competitions, winning both matches foursomes matches together in 2021 but then losing both during the 2023 defeat in Rome.

He won three of his four sessions at Whistling Straits, with his only defeat coming in the top match of the final day against an emotional McIlroy, while the only point in Italy came against Nicolai Hojgaard in the singles.

How he qualified: Schauffele followed a record-breaking victory at the 2024 PGA Championship, where he posted the lowest 72-hole score in major history, by winning The Open later that year at Royal Troon and finishing no worse than eighth in majors that season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the final round of The Open in 2024, as Xander Schauffele shot a stunning six-under-par 65 to claim the Claret Jug

The world No 3 missed over two months of the 2025 PGA Tour season due to a rib injury and is winless since those two majors, with Schauffele's best result coming via a tied-seventh in his title defence at The Open.

Russell Henley

Age: 36

Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How he qualified: Henley was part of the United States' victorious Presidents Cup team last September and claimed his fifth career PGA Tour victory in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he won by a shot.

He posted a tied-seventh finish at the 2024 US Open and took fifth at The Open before registering top 10s in both majors this season, where he also claimed a share of second at the Travelers Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where Russell Henley snatched victory

Harris English

Age: 36

Ryder Cup appearances: One (2021)

Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches (one win, two losses)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

English won his fourballs debut in 2021, partnering Tony Finau to a 4&3 win over Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry and helping Team USA match their biggest opening-day lead in Ryder Cup history.

The same pairing lost to Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton a day later, before English was one of only three American players beaten in the singles as Team USA claimed a record-breaking win at Whistling Straits.

How he qualified: English earned his fifth career PGA Tour win at January's Farmers Insurance Open, his first since 2021, while he added runner-up finishes in majors this season at the PGA Championship and The Open.

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 31

Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2018, 2021)

Ryder Cup record: 2.5 points from six matches (two wins, three losses, one tied)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

DeChambeau lost all three matches of his 2018 debut in Paris, partnering Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in foursomes defeats and then being beaten by Alex Noren on the final hole of the Sunday singles.

The fourballs partnership with Scheffler helped Team USA take a record-breaking lead into the final day of the 2021 contest, where he eagled the opening hole - after driving the green - and never trailed in his win over Sergio Garcia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bryson DeChambeau reveals that Keegan Bradley left personal notes in the lockers of USA Ryder Cup players ahead of the fourth round of The Open

How he qualified: DeChambeau competing in the LIV Golf League limited the opportunities to earn qualification points to the majors, where he made six top 10s from eight events to hold onto the final automatic spot.

He won the US Open for a second time in 2024 and has finished runner-up the last two years at the PGA Championship, with the American also ending sixth or better the past two years at The Masters.

Justin Thomas

Age: 32

Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2018, 2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: Eight points from 13 matches (seven wins, four losses, two tied)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Thomas top-scored for Team USA during their 2018 defeat, winning three of his four matches alongside Jordan Spieth and defeating McIlroy in the top match of the Sunday singles.

The two-time major champion won 2.5 points at Whistling Straits three years later but struggled in Rome, failing to win any of his three matches with Spieth before continuing his 100 per cent singles record in Ryder Cups by beating Hatton.

What helped him get picked: Thomas failed to earn a spot in last year's Presidents Cup team but has shown a return to form since, finishing runner-up at The American Express and Valspar Championship before winning the RBC Heritage in April.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Thomas claimed a dramatic play-off victory against Andrew Novak at the RBC Heritage, sinking an impressive putt for a winning birdie

Thomas claimed tied-second at the Truist Championship in his next start and overcame missed cuts in next two majors to produce a steady finish to his PGA Tour campaign, although narrowly failed to qualify automatically.

What he said: "I would tell anybody just to be themselves. They have either qualified or been picked for a reason and just be ready when we get there. It's going to be a crazy, wild week. I really enjoy [team events]. I have developed some unbelievable friendships."

Collin Morikawa

Age: 28

Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: 4.5 points from eight matches (four wins, three losses, one tied)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Morikawa enjoyed an unbeaten debut at Whistling Straits, winning all three matches - including both in the foursomes - alongside Johnson before halving his singles match with Viktor Hovland.

Hovland despatched him in the singles during Europe's win in Rome two years later, where Morikawa's only point from four matches came when he partnered Sam Burns to victory the Saturday fourballs.

What helped him get picked: Morikawa remains winless on the PGA Tour since October 2023 but posted top four finishes in the first two majors of the following year, while a steady 2025 campaign helped him finish eighth in the qualification standings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Collin Morikawa says that the pressure on Team USA 'is a privilege' and reflects on being named as a captain's pick for the Ryder Cup

He finished runner-up to Hideki Matsuyama at The Sentry and to Henley at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he let a lead slip over the closing holes, but Morikawa ended the PGA Tour season with just one top 10 since The Players in March.

What he said: "We always talk about pressure being a privilege and all 12 of us will be ready to step onto that tee. We are going to look as pressure as something to overcome, as a positive and being at home is going to be as helpful as you could ask for."

Ben Griffin

Age: 29

Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What helped him get picked: Griffin won twice on the PGA Tour this season, following team victory alongside Andrew Novak at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans by winning the Charles Schwab Challenge.

He finished runner-up to Scheffler at The Memorial the following week and has enjoyed a stellar summer, with top 15 finishes in seven of his next nine starts seeing him finish ninth in the qualification standings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, where Ben Griffin claimed his first PGA Tour individual title

What he said: "Going from a desk job, making my way back to the PGA Tour, it's been an incredible journey and this year it has been a breakthrough for me. I appreciate the belief, not just from Keegan but the other captains, and I am ready to fight for points."

Cameron Young

Age: 28

Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What helped him get picked: Young looked like an unlikely candidate until he claimed his long-awaited maiden PGA Tour title with a six-shot victory at the Wyndham Championship, having previously had seven runner-up finishes without success.

Victory sparked an impressive run during the FedExCup Playoffs, where he finished no worse than 11th in the three events and claimed tied-fourth at the Tour Championship, securing the New York native a Ryder Cup debut in his home state.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Young claimed his first win on the PGA Tour at the Wyndham Championship, clearing the field by six shots

What he said: "Playing for the US is really special. We have dreamed of this for so long and it is hard to put into words what this means to us. This Ryder Cup in particular at Bethpage is so special and I have been picturing the moment I could possibly get the call for a long, long time."

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 33

Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: 5.5 points from eight matches (five wins, two losses and one tied)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Cantlay's two foursomes wins with Schauffele were part of an unbeaten 2021 Ryder Cup, where he beat Shane Lowry in the Sunday singles, while the first of his two points won in Rome came after 'hat-gate' and a heated exchange in the Saturday fourballs.

A dramatic finish saw him and Clark snatch a 1up victory over Fitzpatrick and McIlroy, who was angered by caddie Joe La Cava's celebrations and took the argument into the car park, before Cantlay beat Rose to claim Team USA's first point of the singles.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player There was plenty of drama after Team USA waved their caps back at the Ryder Cup crowd, following Patrick Cantlay earning his team a crucial point

What helped him get picked: Cantlay made a steady start to his PGA Tour campaign but failed to contend in the majors, missing the cut in three of them before finding form in the FedExCup Playoffs.

A tied-ninth at the FedEx St Jude Championship was followed by him claiming tied-second to Fleetwood in the season finale, while his impressive team golf record for the United States made him an obvious selection.

What he said: "What an honour and a privilege it is to be picked for the team. These team events over the last five years a lot of them are my best memories playing golf in my life. They mean everything to me. Some of my favourite parts of the year are trying to put points on the board."

Sam Burns

Age: 29

Ryder Cup appearances: One (2023)

Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches (one win and two losses)

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Burns was sent out with Scheffler in the opening match of the 2023 contest, where they were beaten as part of a session sweep, although claimed his first point when he partnered Morikawa in the Saturday fourballs to a 4&3 win over Hovland and Åberg.

McIlroy saw him off 3&1 in the singles as Team Europe closed out victory, but Burns was unbeaten for Team USA during their Presidents Cup success last September.

What helped them get picked: Burns dropped to world No 39 after going nine events without a top 20 at the start of the season, then showed a return to form by following a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open by holding the 54-hole lead at the US Open the following week.

He was the lowest of the six captain's pick in the qualifcation standings - finishing 16th - but was No 1 for strokes gained putting on the PGA Tour in 2025, with Burns ending the season positively with top-seven finishes in the last two FedExCup Playoffs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eamon Lynch shares his views on Keegan Bradley's captain's picks for the Ryder Cup and insists there are 'no gambles' amongst his selections

What he said: "Being on these teams it is one of the highest honours you can achieve in this sport. I am so privileged and honoured to be part of this team. It will be an incredible week. The fans are special and love getting behind their team and country. Hopefully we can use that to our advantage."

How can I watch the next Ryder Cup?

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 exclusively live.

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, starting on Monday September 22, with round-the-clock coverage then live from 9am on Friday September 26. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.