Omega European Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick starts well ahead of Ryder Cup announcement as Richard Mansell shares lead

Ryder Cup hopeful Matt Fitzpatrick is two shots off the lead after a weather-affected day one of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

Fitzpatrick is a two-time winner in Switzerland and among the favourites for a Team Europe captain's pick, having had top-eight finishes in five of his last seven worldwide starts.

The Englishman, looking to secure a fourth appearance for Europe, finished day one on three under through 15 holes - two shots off the pace set by Richard Mansell and Ivan Cantero.

Fitzpatrick's compatriot Aaron Rai was four over par after 15 holes, but Alex Noren, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Matt Wallace were all unable to start their rounds due to the fog disruption, with Englishman Mansell sharing the early clubhouse lead with Cantero of Spain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a closer look at Team Europe's six automatic qualifiers for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black

Noren, a 2018 Ryder Cup winner, is the highest-ranked European in the field following his British Masters win, with Nicolai Hojgaard looking to build on his runner-up finish at the Belfry and join his twin brother Rasmus in the European team.

Rai and Wallace, meanwhile, are chasing a rookie Ryder Cup appearance.

Luke Donald names his six captain's picks on Monday September 1, live from 2pm on Sky Sports.

With a series of lengthy fog delays throughout the day limiting playing time on Thursday, only eight groups completed 18 holes, with half the field not starting their rounds at all.

Mansell made six birdies and one bogey in his 65 while Spaniard Cantero carded an eagle, four birdies and a bogey to join the lead on five under.

Home favourite Ronan Kleu and South African Richard Sterne were among a three-way tie for third one shot further back after 13 holes, alongside Italian Guido Migliozzi, who signed for a 66.

Who will win the Omega European Masters? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.