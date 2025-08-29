European Masters: Matt Wallace shoots into title contention pre-Ryder Cup selection after superb second round

Matt Wallace is aiming to remain king of the mountains after posting rounds of 65 and 63 on a marathon second day at the weather-disrupted European Masters to sit one shot off the clubhouse lead.

The race to catch up following Thursday's lengthy fog delays in Switzerland saw defending champion Wallace play 36 holes on Friday, having been unable to start his first round on day one.

The Englishman made 15 birdies and three bogeys across two rounds to reach 12 under par and sit one shot behind France's Adrien Saddier.

Wallace is chasing a rookie Ryder Cup appearance, with Luke Donald naming his six captain's picks on Monday September 1, live from 2pm on Sky Sports.

Wallace said: "I had three great nines. I would put it that way.

"The first nine this morning wasn't very good, but I managed to get it round and then I found something on the back nine. I played really nicely this afternoon.

"I said to myself a few times out there today that I'm the defending champion so let's try to keep it that way."

Wallace's countryman Jordan Smith and South African Thriston Lawrence share third place on 11 under after two rounds, while many groups will either kick off or complete their second rounds on Saturday morning, including Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick.

