European Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick moves into title contention with Matt Wallace still there pre-Ryder Cup selection

Ryder Cup hopeful Matt Fitzpatrick moved within two shots of the lead at the European Masters in Switzerland after another weather-affected day, with countryman Matt Wallace a further shot behind.

South African Thriston Lawrence produced a front-nine birdie blitz on Saturday to lead by two shots with the tournament still playing catch-up following Thursday's lengthy fog delays.

The third round did not begin until 3pm local time on day three and Lawrence only managed to complete 12 holes before play was suspended due to darkness at 8.15pm local time.

Fitzpatrick, who will be hoping to receive a Ryder Cup pick from European captain Luke Donald on Monday, shares second place with Finn Sami Valimaki on 15 under after the Englishman made two eagles and three birdies in his first 14 holes.

Wallace, the defending champion, is chasing a rookie Ryder Cup appearance, with Donald naming his six captain's picks on Monday September 1, live from 2pm on Sky Sports.

Lawrence, 2022 champion at the event, began round three with a stunning long-range birdie at the first before recovering from a bogey on the second with five successive birdies from the fifth to hit the front.

Another birdie on the 12th took him to 17 under par and he will have a three-foot par putt awaiting him on the 13th green when play resumes early on Sunday morning.

Lawrence said: "I'm very, very happy. I started with a nice long putt for birdie, which settled the nerves and got me going.

"Unfortunate bogey on the next but five birdies in a row after that - I'm really happy with the way I'm putting, hitting it fairly good.

"There's still a lot of golf left and I've just got to try and do the same."

