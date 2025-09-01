Ryder Cup 2025: Who is playing for Team Europe? Luke Donald's full line-up for Bethpage Black and how they qualified

Who features for Team Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup? We look at Luke Donald's confirmed line-up facing Team USA at Bethpage Black this September.

The six automatic qualifiers were confirmed after the Betfred British Masters, with Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tyrrell Hatton securing their spots via the rankings.

Donald then went with experience when confirming his six captain's picks on September 1, selecting players from their victorious 2023 side in Rome as he chases a famous win on American soil.

The next five in the qualification standings were all picked by Donald, with Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick returning, with Jon Rahm also featuring for Team Europe for the fourth consecutive Ryder Cup.

Team Europe claimed a 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States last time around and now look to win an away Ryder Cup for the first time since the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012, with all three days live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports Golf.

Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

Age: 36

Ryder Cup appearances: Seven (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2023)

Ryder Cup record: 18 points from 33 matches (16 wins, 13 losses and four ties)

McIlroy previously described the Ryder Cup as an 'exhibition' but has since made it one of the biggest events in his calendar, with the Northern Irishman's first three appearances all resulting in European victories.

He claimed one of the key singles wins in the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah' - despite nearly missing his tee time - and has been present in every edition since, with McIlroy reduced to tears after claiming his point on the final day of the heavy 2021 defeat.

McIlroy's performance in Rome was the best of his Ryder Cup career to date, returning four points from his five matches, with the only loss coming in a heated Saturday fourballs match that saw him take an altercation with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe La Cava into the car park.

How they qualified: McIlroy started the qualification campaign by posting three top-three finishes in four starts on the DP World Tour, then won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship to claim the Race to Dubai for a sixth time.

He opened his 2025 PGA Tour season by winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Players, a month before completing the career Grand Slam and a fifth major title with victory at The Masters. McIlroy's qualification was officially confirmed with a top-20 at the US Open in June.

Robert MacIntyre (Scotland)

Age: 29

Ryder Cup appearances: One (2023)

Ryder Cup record: 2.5 points from three matches (two wins, zero losses, one tied)

MacIntyre enjoyed a stunning debut for Team Europe in Rome, going undefeated - as one of four rookies - and earning two and a half points from three matches.

He partnered Rose in both sessions of fourballs, with the pair delivering Europe's only full point of the Saturday afternoon session, then held off Wyndham Clark to victory when sent out last in the singles.

How they qualified: MacIntyre enjoyed another consistent season on the PGA Tour, with two runner-up finishes - among seven top 10s - helping him break into the world's top 10 for the first time.

The Scot finished runner-up to JJ Spaun at the US Open and claimed tied-seventh at The Open the following month, then had automatic qualification secured after finishing second to Scottie Scheffler at the BMW Championship.

Tommy Fleetwood (England)

Age: 34

Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2018, 2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: Eight points from 12 matches (seven wins, three losses and two ties)

Fleetwood made history on his 2018 debut as he and Francesco Molinari became the first European pairing to win all four sessions together, although a disappointing week at Whistling Straits saw him return just a half-point from his three matches.

He won both foursomes matches alongside Rory McIlroy in the last Ryder Cup, before securing the winning point for Team Europe by defeating Rickie Fowler 3&1 in the Sunday singles.

How they qualified: Fleetwood had already locked in Ryder Cup qualification before he claimed a long-awaited maiden PGA Tour victory at the season-ending Tour Championship, following an impressive Ryder Cup qualification campaign.

He posted four top-12 finishes late in the 2024 DP World Tour season and contended multiple times on the PGA Tour, narrowly missing out on victory at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St Jude Championship before his FedExCup success.

Justin Rose (England)

Age: 45

Ryder Cup appearances: Six (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: 15.5 points from 26 matches (14 wins, nine losses and three ties)

Rose won three points on debut during the 2008 defeat and formed an unbeaten foursomes partnership with Ian Poulter in the 2012 contest, where he snatched a dramatic final-hole victory over Phil Mickelson in the singles and helped Europe to a famous win.

He ended unbeaten in all five sessions of Europe's 2014 victory and claimed two points in each of the next two Ryder Cups, then was left out of Padraig Harrington's side for the record-breaking defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

Rose returned in Rome and proved a valuable playing partner to MacIntyre, where they picked up 1.5 points, helping Europe take a commanding lead into the final day. The veteran is one of only two players with experience of winning an away Ryder Cup.

How they qualified: Rose sealed his spot by defeating Spaun in a play-off to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship last month, his 12th PGA Tour title and his first since February 2023.

The former world No 1 also narrowly lost a play-off to McIlroy at The Masters and finished sixth at the Genesis Scottish Open in July, with Rose posting two further top-eight finishes in PGA Tour Signature Events during an impressive campaign.

Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)

Age: 24

Ryder Cup appearances: Rookie

How they qualified: Victory over McIlroy at the 2024 Amgen Irish Open was one of 10 top 20 finishes worldwide for Hojgaard over the qualification campaign, including a runner-up finish at the DP World Tour Championship.

The five-time DP World Tour winner was also runner-up at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and the Danish Golf Championship, then sealed his spot with a tied-13th finish - in the final qualifying event at the Betfred British Masters.

Tyrrell Hatton (England)

Age: 33

Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2018, 2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: Six points from 11 matches (Five wins, four losses and two ties)

Hatton played a star role in Europe's 2023 success in Rome, partnering Rahm to victory in both sessions of foursomes and ending unbeaten after posting 3.5 points from his four matches.

The Englishman rounded off that week by beating Brian Harman in the singles, having lost on the final day of his previous two Ryder Cup appearances, with Hatton also part of the European team in both 2018 and 2021.

How they qualified: Hatton secured an automatic spot despite LIV Golf League events not offering qualification points, with the Englishman winning twice on the DP World Tour over the past year.

Victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship last October and his Hero Dubai Desert Classic success in January came either side of two more top-six finishes on the DP World Tour, with Hatton also claiming a share of fourth at the US Open this summer.

Shane Lowry (Ireland)

Age: 38

Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: 2.5 points from six matches (two wins, three losses and one tie)

Lowry earned his first Ryder Cup point alongside Hatton in the Saturday fourballs of the 2021 contest, where they snatched victory on the final-hole to reduce Europe's deficit going on the final day.

He was Straka's foursomes partner in Rome, winning one and losing one of those matches, before finishing tied with Jordan Spieth in the singles. Lowry has partnered McIlroy in both a Ryder Cup and to PGA Tour victory at last year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

What helped him get picked: Lowry made a consistent start to the qualification campaign, finishing no lower than 13th in the final six events of the DP World Tour season, then finished runner-up to McIlroy at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Irishman posted six top-20s in a seven-tournament stretch on the PGA Tour, including a runner-up finish to Straka at the Truist Championship after losing the lead over the closing holes. Lowry only narrowly missed out on automatic spot after dropping out off the top six in the final week of qualification.

What they said: "I honestly feel like I get up every morning and one of my main goals is always working towards whatever Ryder Cup is next. I've put a lot of work into it this year. I feel like it's been at the forefront of my mind for a long time now, and I'm very excited."

Jon Rahm (Spain)

Age: 30

Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2018, 2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: 7.5 points from 12 matches (six wins, three losses, three ties)

Rahm's first Ryder Cup point came by defeating Tiger Woods in the Sunday singles during Europe's 2018 success, before the Spaniard finished top scorer for Europe at Whistling Straits by returning 3.5 of their nine points.

He was then unbeaten from his four matches during Europe's win in Rome, extending his 100 per cent foursomes record, with Rahm leading out Europe against world No 1 Scottie Scheffler in the top match of the singles.

What helped him get picked: Rahm started the qualification campaign with a runner-up finish on home soil at the Open de Espana last October and two more top-seven finishes on the DP World Tour.

The Spaniard added three top-15 finishes in the majors during 2025, while his consistent play on the LIV Golf League saw him top the individual standings for the second successive season.

What they said: "I did not think I was going to be as emotional as I feel right now being picked. It's going to be special and I cannot wait to be in Bethpage."

Sepp Straka (Austria)

Age: 32

Ryder Cup appearances: One (2023)

Ryder Cup record: One point from three matches (one win and two losses)

Straka was a captain's pick in Rome two years ago, where he partnered Shane Lowry in both foursomes sessions and helped Europe claim a clean sweep in the opening morning.

The pair were beaten the following day and Straka also lost in the singles, where he took Justin Thomas to the final hole, with Straka now the first Austrian player to feature in multiple Ryder Cups for Team Europe.

What helped him get picked: Straka is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2025, following his two-shot victory at The American Express in January by winning the Truist Championship - his fourth PGA Tour title in as many years - in May.

The Austrian added four more top 10s on the PGA Tour this season, including third at The Memorial and tied-fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, although missed the cut in three of the four majors.

What they said: "You think that making a Ryder Cup would just be checking off a list. But no, it just makes you want to be there so much more the next time around and really thrilled to be a part of this team."

Viktor Hovland (Norway)

Age: 27 (28 before the Ryder Cup)

Ryder Cup appearances: Two (2021, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: 4.5 points from 10 matches (three wins, four losses and three ties)

Hovland failed to win a full point despite playing every session in Europe's record-breaking Ryder Cup defeat in 2021, where he tied two and lost three of his five matches.

The Norwegian enjoyed more success two years later, a month on from winning the FedExCup, with his partnership with Åberg returning two points and the biggest foursomes victory in Ryder Cup history. Expect to see those two paired together again in New York.

What helped him get picked: Valspar Championship victory in March ended a run of four missed cuts in five starts for Hovland, who then failed to add another top 10 finish until claiming third at the US Open in June.

Hovland failed to contend at The Open and claimed tied-seventh at the BMW Championship, the last qualifying event on the PGA Tour, although still ended 10th in the Ryder Cup standings.

What they said: "It feels awesome to be here with you guys and I can feel my palms are getting really sweaty. I'm super excited to get going and seeing everyone. I think we're all going to be ready when we stand on the first tee."

Ludvig Åberg (Sweden)

Age: 25

Ryder Cup appearances: One (2023)

Ryder Cup record: Two points from four matches (two wins and four losses)

Åberg had been a professional for less than four months when he was handed a captain's pick for Rome, where him and Hovland won their two foursomes matches during Europe's record-breaking start.

The same pair were beaten in the Saturday fourballs by Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa, before an eventful debut saw him beaten by five-time major champion Brooks Koepka in the singles.

What helped him get picked: The Swede picked up an early-season win on the PGA Tour at the Genesis Invitational and also impressed at The Masters, ending tied-seventh, although missed the cut in the next two majors.

Åberg found form over the summer with three top-nine finishes in the last four qualification events, with the Swede's strokes gained off the tee among the best on the PGA Tour and a usual asset for a long course like Bethpage Black.

What they said: "I definitely feel more experienced this time. Last time was so short into my professional career and I felt like I had the most amazing week in Rome. I was really proud to be a part of that team, and I knew that I wanted to be there in the future."

Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

Age: 31

Ryder Cup appearances: Three (2016, 2018, 2023)

Ryder Cup record: One point from eight matches (One win and seven losses)

Fitzpatrick lost all five matches in his previous two away Ryder Cups, part of the losing sides in 2016 and 2021, although claimed fourballs victory alongside McIlroy on the opening afternoon in Rome.

The same pair were beaten in a dramatic final-hole decider a day later, where celebrations from Team USA players sparked heated arguments, while Fitzpatrick's final-hole loss to Max Homa in the singles didn't stop Europe winning the trophy.

What helped him get picked: The former US Open champion had dropped outside the top 80 after a disappointing start to the campaign, where a tied-eighth finish at the PGA Championship in May was his first worldwide in 11 months and sparked an improvement in form.

Fitzpatrick's summer resurgence saw him post five top-eight finishes in seven worldwide starts, including a share of fourth at both the Scottish Open and The Open, helping him finish 11th in the Ryder Cup qualification standings.

What they said: "I felt like I turned my game around from the start of the season, and to finish this Ryder Cup run with the form I've showed is obviously a real positive. Obviously it would be lovely to continue that into Bethpage."

