Ryder Cup 2025: Luke Donald hopes continuity in Team Europe can help tackle 'different animal' of away contest at Bethpage Black

Luke Donald believes naming most of Team Europe's last winning Ryder Cup team for this year's contest can help them tackle the "different animal" of an away Ryder Cup.

Donald selected six of his victorious 2023 team as his captain's picks for Team Europe, meaning 11 of the 12 players in this year's line-up were part of their 16.5-11.5 win over Team USA in Rome.

The strong squad has Rasmus Hojgaard as the only rookie and eight players with previous experience of featuring in an away Ryder Cup for Europe, who look to win on American soil for the first time since the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012.

Team Europe confirmed their Ryder Cup squad on September 1, with six players from their 2023 side returning as captain's picks

Donald's settled line-up is the least changed team in Ryder Cup history, although he insists there will be differences in how they tackle this year's contest against Keegan Bradley's side at Bethpage Black.

"It [an away Ryder Cup] is a different animal and it's a different challenge," Donald said. "Obviously having the chance to do it again doesn't mean we're going to do the same things we did in Rome.

Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick.were named as the six captain's picks by Luke Donald

"That's about implementing new techniques. I've really tried to look hard at exactly what this will require.

"I'm very aware that we have lost three of the last four away Ryder Cups by significant margins and it's a tough challenge. It's a tough environment, but I've tried everything I can to give our team the best opportunity."

Donald is adamant that pairings and tactics may look different to the ones used during their 16.5-11.5 win in Italy two years ago, despite Hojgaard replacing twin brother Nicolai Hojgaard as the only change to his roster.

11 of the players featured in the 2023 win, while Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose were both part of the last away success in 2012

"I feel amazingly proud of these guys and how well they have played," Donald added. "Obviously a lot of continuity from Rome. It's unusual to have so many people coming back but just shows how good these players are.

"Just because we have a very similar team doesn't mean we are going to roll out the same pairings or the same line-up in foursomes and fourballs. I think over a two-year period, these players do change. Their profiles change, and we'll adapt to that.

Shane Lowry reflects on receiving the first Ryder Cup captain's pick from Luke Donald for this year's European team

"This isn't certainly a question of rinse and repeat from Rome. The strategies and the thought processes and I'm trying to come at in this one is quite different to what we did in Rome.

"It's nice to have a continuity within the team, the memories, the experiences that we got to celebrate together. When it comes to this Ryder Cup, it doesn't necessarily mean we are going to have the same partnerships."

Donald explains 'stressful' picks: 'I felt emotional for Wallace'

The top 11 in Ryder Cup qualification standings will be part of this year's European side, with Matt Wallace - ending the campaign 12th - the highest-ranked player to miss out on a pick.

Wallace broke down in tears when discussing his hopes of a Ryder Cup appearance on Sunday, following a runner-up finish at the Omega European Masters, with Donald speaking to the Englishman soon after.

Matt Wallace broke down in tears when discussing his Ryder Cup hopes at the Omega European Masters

"These last few weeks are never the most fun and a bit stressful for a captain, but [I'm] excited where we are, and the preparations have already happened and will continue to happen for Bethpage," Donald said.

On Wallace, he added: "They [calls with players not picked] are all very difficult for different reasons. I called him 10 or 15 minutes after that emotional interview he did in Crans and I felt very emotional for him.

"It just shows to me what the Ryder Cup means to these guys and how they are trying to desperately make the team and be a part of it. Matt has made no secret of that over the years, and he's come very close a number of times.

Jon Rahm discussed the emotion of securing a captain's picks and a fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance

"I think that call was tough but to be honest they are all pretty tough. I think these guys all really wanted to be on that team."

