Ryder Cup 2025: Keegan Bradley's Team USA players commit to PGA Tour's Procore Championship ahead of facing Team Europe at Bethpage Black

Ten members of Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup team have confirmed they will play at the PGA Tour’s Procore Championship next week, live on Sky Sports, ahead of representing Team USA later this month.

The tournament - taking place at Silverado Resort in Napa, California - is the first event of the FedExCup Fall Series and last scheduled PGA Tour event before the United States face Team Europe in New York, live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports.

The Procure Championship traditionally attracts players lower down the FedExCup standings but this year is headlined by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, making his tournament debut after two major wins this season, with his Ryder Cup team-mates coming together to create a stacked field.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following his selection for Team USA, Collin Morikawa says that the pressure on the team at the Ryder Cup is a 'privilege'

Russell Henley, Justin Thomas and US Open champion JJ Spaun are all listed, along with Collin Morikawa, Harris English, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns, with Ryder Cup rookies Ben Griffin and Cam Young also heading to California.

Xander Schauffele was initially undecided but now will sit this competition out, while Bryson DeChambeau is ineligible to feature due to LIV Golf League players being banned from teeing it up on the PGA Tour.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eamon Lynch shares his views on Keegan Bradley's captain's picks for the Ryder Cup and insists there are 'no gambles' amongst his selections

Schauffele last featured competitively at the BMW Championship on August 17, having failed to qualify for the Tour Championship - where 10 of Team USA were in the field - after a winless PGA Tour season.

Team USA came under scrutiny for a lack of competitive preparation ahead of their 16.5-11.5 loss in Rome two years ago, where nine of Zach Johnson's 12-man team had over four weeks off between the Tour Championship and the Ryder Cup.

Image: Take a closer look at how Team USA shapes up for the 2025 Ryder Cup in New York

A different build-up for Team USA gives them an opportunity to compete together and get competitive reps in ahead of the Ryder Cup, where Bradley is looking to regain the trophy and continue home dominance in the biennial contest.

Who will win the Procore Championship? Live coverage begins on Thursday September 11 with Featured Groups from 9pm on Sky Sports Golf, ahead of full coverage from 11pm.

European stars get Wentworth send-off again

Luke Donald's European team will be in DP World Tour action the same week in the BMW PGA Championship, where Sepp Straka is the only member of the 12-man line-up not featuring.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald reflects on his six captain's picks and the challenge facing his players at Bethpage Black

Straka skipped the BMW Championship last month due to personal reasons and finished last at the season-ending Tour Championship, and he is also sitting out the Amgen Irish Open ahead of the Rolex Series event at Wentworth.

Donald revealed that the absence was due to the early arrival of his child and said Straka is "very motivated" to make a second Ryder Cup appearance later this month.

The Austrian is set to join the rest of his team on a two-day team trip to Bethpage Black after next week's event.

Image: Sepp Straka was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour during the 2025 season

"Had many conversations with Sepp - he's very motivated," Donald said ahead of the Amgen Irish Open. "He's going to be continuing to work on his game hard. He'll join us for the practice trip. But that's the reason why he won't be in Wentworth."

Team Europe stars Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton are all past winners at Wentworth, where Jon Rahm and Justin Rose are both two-time runners-up, while the rest of Donald's experienced line-up will be looking to impress.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy 'loves' the team Luke Donald has assembled for the Ryder Cup and believes Team Europe 'have a wonderful opportunity' at Bethpage Black

Sky Sports will have extended live coverage from all four rounds of the DP World Tour's Flagship Event, with Featured Group coverage starting at 8.30am over the first two days at Sky Sports Golf ahead of full coverage at midday.

How can I watch the next Ryder Cup?

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 exclusively live.

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, starting on Monday September 22, with round-the-clock coverage then live from 9am on Friday September 26. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.