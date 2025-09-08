Ryder Cup 2025: Rory McIlroy wins Amgen Irish Open to find form boost ahead of Team Europe's bid for away victory at Bethpage Black

Rory McIlroy is back in the winner’s circle for the first time since The Masters after a dramatic Amgen Irish Open victory, with play-off glory potentially a timely boost for Team Europe ahead of the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy claimed his fourth worldwide win of the year and first on European soil, as a final-hole eagle took the contest to a play-off at The K Club before the world No 2 defeated Joakim Lagergren on the third extra hole.

The Northern Irishman's performance was a vast improvement on a disappointing finish to the PGA Tour season and a sign of a return to form going into a busy few weeks, with the BMW PGA Championship - the DP World Tour's flagship event - followed by the Ryder Cup.

He said in his victory press conference that he would be "100 per cent ready" for Bethpage Black, where Team Europe chase a famous away victory, with former winning captain Paul McGinley - a strategic advisor to this year's team - encouraged by McIlroy's level of play and victory.

"Luke Donald will be thrilled with that win and so will Rory," McGinley told Sky Sports. "He [McIlroy] was quiet the last few weeks on the PGA Tour and has had a bit of a break. He was looking for a bit of form this week and next and he's found it.

"Every day you could see Rory was getting back into form - he was driving the ball better, his iron play was better and his putting was particularly strong. He only made one bogey in the last three rounds, which is pretty impressive around The K Club.

"All in all, he's trending and his game is where it needs to be. He's starting to be really primed, not just for next week, but the big one in a few weeks' time in the Ryder Cup and that's what everybody behind the scenes - and Donald in particular - is looking for."

One of the greatest McIlroy wins?

McIlroy was one ahead with five holes to play at the Irish Open but found himself two behind Lagergren playing the par-five last, where he found the green in two before holing his 30-foot eagle and sparking wild celebrations from the Irish crowd.

"As an adrenaline rush, it's going to be up there as one of the greatest [wins]," McGinley added. "Obviously winning The Masters and winning the Grand Slam is going to be No 1, there's no doubt about that.

"He had a great win at the TPC Sawgrass earlier this year as well too, which was important. That was a Monday finish though and it was a bit deflating, because it was the day after and the excitement was not quite as intense as it was here.

"To hole a putt like that, in front of your home crowd and packed audience, is incredible. To get into a play-off like that and then finish it was huge.

"I think in the bigger picture stuff, it's also the second national title for him in Ireland and that's obviously important. It also helps him maybe towards another Order of Merit title and hunting down Colin Montgomerie's record - I know that history and legacy is a big thing for him."

McIlroy followed his dramatic final-hole eagle by making a two-putt birdie on all three play-off holes, with his fourth win of the year his first at the Amgen Irish Open since the 2016 success at the same venue.

"I mean if anybody didn't think Rory McIlroy was ever box office, he has just confirmed it!" McGinley explained. "The way he finished - the crowd reaction - and then went right into the play-off was just brilliant.

"We had only seen one eagle all day long on that hole before then and most people were missing the putt on the right. He read it really well - right in the heart and at perfect speed. It was just set up perfectly, wasn't it?

"What an adrenaline rush that must have been for him and for everybody else in the crowd - that's what live sport is about. When there's emotion involved, that's when sport is electric and at its best.

"There was drama at the end and the players produced. Great success, great win, great excitement, great buzz and we've got so much still to look forward to in the next few weeks."

'Europe will be primed and ready for Ryder Cup'

McIlroy and 10 of his 11 Ryder Cup team-mates will feature at Wentworth this week, with Sepp Straka the only player missing due to family reasons, while all 12 will then be part of a European scouting mission to Bethpage Black the following week.

"Luke is going to gather them for a few meetings and stuff like that, so there's going to be a buzz around that," McGinley said about the BMW PGA Championship. "Then there's going to be a practice trip for three days to Bethpage Black that the players are all going on as well.

"Managing energy is important but the practice trip is going to be really important, because a lot of the stuff that would normally done on Ryder Cup week will be done on that practice trip.

"Back of house stuff, as well as getting a view of the golf course and getting used to the surroundings, is going to be really valuable. Then the players are allowed to have four or five days off to go and do whatever they want to do.

"We feel that the preparation for the Ryder Cup this year is better and is going to surpass any preparation we've ever done for an away match before. We think that the team will be primed and ready, so managing energy is going to be really important."

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to Wentworth in Surrey next for the BMW PGA Championship, a Rolex Series event where 11 of Team Europe's 12-man Ryder Cup side - including McIlroy, Hatton, Lowry and Jon Rahm - are all scheduled to feature.

