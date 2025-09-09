BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am tee times: Andy Murray, Gareth Bale, Lando Norris join star golfers at Wentworth
Luke Donald and 10 of his European Ryder Cup team are playing; Andy Murray, Lando Norris, Gareth Bale among stars from other sports featuring; watch the BMW PGA Championship live on Sky Sports from Thursday through to Sunday, with opening round coverage starting at 8.30am
Tuesday 9 September 2025 12:01, UK
The tee times and groupings for Wednesday's star-studded BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth have been confirmed.
Some of the biggest names in golf - including European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and most of his team travelling to New York to take on the US later this month - will be joined by stars from other sports.
The event, which precedes the start of the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday, features 38 professionals each playing alongside three amateurs. The format will see half the field tee off at 8am spread around the course for a shotgun start, with the other half following suit at 1pm.
Billy Horschel, the defending champion at the professional tournament that runs from Thursday to Sunday, has the honour of playing off the first tee in the morning group and will be joined by Gareth Bale, Sir Andy Murray and Teddy Sheringham.
Team Europe skipper Luke Donald starts on the first tee in the afternoon group, as he's joined by rugby stars Finn Russell, Owen Farrell and Henry Pollock.
Only two of the 12 players selected by Donald for the Ryder Cup are absent from the event, with the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose sure to generate huge excitement in Surrey.
Formula 1 title contender Lando Norris plays alongside Matt Fitzpatrick in the afternoon group, while his McLaren team boss Zak Brown also features in Rose's group.
Former Premier League stars John Terry and Robbie Fowler, and former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton contribute to a strong representation from the football world.
BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am tee times
8am shotgun start:
1A Billy Horschel, Gareth Bale, Andy Murray, Teddy Sheringham
1B Tommy Fleetwood, Harrison Osterfield, Tom Grennan, Anna Halliday
2 Ludvig Åberg, Amal Sharma, Martin Robertshaw, James Atkinson
3 Brooks Koepka, Robbie Fowler, John Terry, Sam Quek
4 Corey Conners, Jack Gillingham, Lucas Dawson, Mia Baker
5 Ryan Gerard, Declan Moloney, Georgia Ball, Max Payne
6 Tyrrell Hatton, Dave Jones, Jon Wilkin, Simon Lazenby
7 Thomas Detry, Richard Woolfrey, Mike Norris, Daniel Stoodley
8 Francesco Molinari, Eric Nicoli, Tim Hentschel, Ryan Howsam
9 Harry Hall, Thomas Peachey, Paul McHugh, Colin McGee
10 Grant Forrest, Gary Fraser, John Ions, Jeremy Bayliss
11 Aaron Rai, James Absalom, Jack Davies, Kathryn Newton
12 Nicolai Højgaard, Alexander De Gabriele, Eric Saucier, Matija Koren
14 Matt Wallace, Brady Rafuse, Phil Leonard, Jayne Noble
15 Min Woo Lee, David Kyte, Adam Musikant, Jonathan Schneider
16 Adam Scott, Michael McIntyre, Alex Horne, Clare Balding
17 Pádraig Harrington, Ronan Moloney, Patrick Moloney, Seb Carmichael Brown
18 Shane Lowry, Marcus Smith, Ben Earl, Jamie George
1pm shotgun start:
1A Luke Donald, Finn Russell, Owen Farrell, Henry Pollock
1B Matt Fitzpatrick, Lando Norris, Viren Gupta, Abhimanyu Munjal
2 Robert MacIntyre, Steph Houghton, Carly Telford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin
3 Niklas Nørgaard, Michael Crealey, Jason Godley, Jack Goodship
4 Rasmus Højgaard, Jai Gupta, Ashwani Mathur, Shekhar Mathur
5 Viktor Hovland, Peter Finch, Mac Boucher, Ellie Skoog
6 Danny Willett, Dan Walker, Vernon Kay, Calum Nicholas
7 Marco Penge, Peter Dale, Andrew Dale, Paddy McGuinness
8 Hideki Matsuyama, Mark Rosenberg, Paul Kelso, Harry Wang
9 Matteo Manassero, Helen Breen, PS Kang, Imran Nasar
10 Kristoffer Reitan, Surinder Arora, Sanjay Arora, Joe Hart
11 Alex Noren, Tony Hotine, Philip Edge, Barry Wallace
12 Thriston Lawrence, Damian Paterson, James Herbert, Nick Poulton
13 Max Kieffer, Shane Bain, Logan Deyong, Coupleagolfers
14 Matti Schmid, Lee Smith, Roger Hancock, Steven Pope
15 Ryan Fox, Jay Bothroyd, Trey Niven, Karima Hassan
16 Jon Rahm, Paul Young, Simon Morton, Dan Cunningham
17 Patrick Reed, Galba Zheng, Chaiyatat Bunjapamai, Woraphanit Ruayrungruang
18 Justin Rose, Zak Brown, Shirish Saraf, David Cunningham
