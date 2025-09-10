Ryder Cup 2025: Rory McIlroy claims Team Europe are 'underdogs' against United States but will be '100 per cent ready' for Bethpage Black
Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm were among the guests in the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast, recorded at Wentworth ahead of the BMW PGA Championship; Watch the Ryder Cup live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports Golf
Wednesday 10 September 2025 12:32, UK
Rory McIlroy insists Team Europe remain underdogs heading into this month’s Ryder Cup despite having almost an identical line-up to their 2023 success.
Team Europe head in as defending champions after their 16.5-11.5 success in Rome two years ago, with Luke Donald returning as captain and looking to claim their first Ryder Cup victory on American soil since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.
Donald has retained four of his vice-captains for this year's contest, with Francesco Molinari, Edoardo Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal and Thomas Bjorn all returning, while 11 of the 12 players from their 2023 victory feature will again at Bethpage Black.
McIlroy has previously described winning an away Ryder Cup as 'one of the biggest achievements' in the game, with the world No 2 believing that Team USA head in as favourites on home soil despite Europe having the more experienced squad.
"I do think we're still underdogs," McIlroy told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "I think it's a really tall task, but not an insurmountable one.
"I think that there is an opportunity there, but we have to get the planning right. We have to make sure that we're all ready for what lies ahead.
"I think Luke's got everything under control and I'm sure he's thought of every single scenario, so I think we're good in that department."
Team Europe will take a two-day trip to Bethpage Black next week ahead of the Ryder Cup, with 11 players making the journey directly from the BMW PGA Championship and Sepp Straka - who missed the DP World Tour event due to the birth of his second child - also set to attend.
The players will then be given the rest of the week off to prepare for the biennial contest, live from September 26-28 on Sky Sports, giving them the opportunity to rest ahead of their bid for away victory.
"Last week [Irish Open] was a busy week, this week [BMW PGA Championship] is a busy week and obviously the two days of the practice trip are going to be busy," McIlroy added.
"I think the rest of that week - from Wednesday to Sunday - is a time to have a bit of fun, recharge the batteries, but also keep your game ticking over and make sure that you're doing the right things so you're sharp going into Bethpage.
"The practice trip will be important for a lot of different reasons for us as a team, but I also think the rest of that week's going to be important and where we all do what we need to do. We're all individual sports people, we all have our different routines.
"Whatever we need to do to be 100% ready going into Bethpage, that's what we'll do."
Can Europe make experience count?
Rasmus Hojgaard replacing twin brother Nicolai is the only alteration to Europe's line-up, the fewest number of player changes between Ryder Cups ever, with eight of Donald's team having experience of playing in an away contest.
Team USA will have four rookies in their line-up and just six players from their defeat in Rome, with Tommy Fleetwood - part of the last three Ryder Cups - hoping that continuity can work in Europe's favour.
"Every Ryder Cup that you play, right at the end of it you're all like, 'how good would it be if we could just keep the team and let's just go again'" Fleetwood told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.
"You always say that and obviously I don't mean it because it never happens. But this time, yeah, to have us all together, to have that experience, to have like the team connection that we had last time moving on to this one.
"Hopefully it will serve as a good thing for us, serve as an advantage. I'm excited to be with all the guys. We're just all ready to go into that together and have another pop at trying to get the Ryder Cup."
