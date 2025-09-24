Ryder Cup 2025: Sir Nick Faldo on Team Europe's hopes, Luke Donald's captaincy and Team USA's money debate at Bethpage Black

Sir Nick Faldo believes Team Europe are 'on a mission' to claim Ryder Cup victory on American soil and has backed Luke Donald’s side to complete a famous victory at Bethpage Black.

Team Europe look to end a run of home dominance in the biennial contest, with Donald looking to become the first back-to-back winning captain since Tony Jacklin and claim a first away victory since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'.

All of Team Europe's four practice kits at Bethpage Black have paid homage to each of their past away wins, while all 37 players to have won an away Ryder Cup for Europe have been honoured in a motivational video ahead of this week's event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch a selection of the best shots from the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome

Faldo was part of Europe's first two away Ryder Cup victories in 1987 and 1995, with the six-time major champion backing Donald's team to join an illustrious group of players by winning on American soil.

"We are on a mission to come and do it this week, so it's not going to be a surprise if it happens," Faldo told the Sky Sports Golf podcast. "They [Team Europe] are in that team room and I can promise you the adrenaline is going around and the intensity.

Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Everyone knows that [winning] is the goal - there's no point in getting about excited about leading after day one or whatever this, the goal is Sunday night. I'm predicting 15-13 to Europe - I think we're going to do it, because I generally think we're on a mission."

Donald has retained 11 of his 12 players and four of his five vice-captains from their 2023 success in Rome, with the Englishman fully focused on giving his players the best chance of victory over Keegan Bradley's American team in New York.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the most controversial Ryder Cup moments, including Patrick Cantlay's caddie arguing with Lowry and McIlroy, Team USA running on the green in 1999 and many more drama filled moments

"I think it [continuity] is very good for Luke," Faldo added. "I voiced before they went to battle in Rome that should get two goes [at captaincy] because you do all that great work and he will have learned from Rome.

"It was obviously a success, but there maybe just five or 10 per cent more things you can do, just to fine tune it, to get it even better. Obviously the players are very happy with Luke.

"They [the players] are very happy with what I call the 'Ted Lasso' locker room and the whole atmosphere of all of that and what he has created in there. They've got everything!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe captain Luke Donald gives you a guided tour of the facilities that he's helped prepare for his team at Bethpage ahead of the Ryder Cup

"My goodness, in my day we had a rub down with the Radio Times - now they've got saunas in there. The important thing is, when they get out on the golf course, they've got to be able to click into mode.

"We've got 11 out of 12 and they've all moved on in another two years, haven't they? They've even gone up a notch. The Ryder Cup really does affect you and you really do find out what you're made of."

Image: Luke Donald is looking to lead Team Europe to back-to-back victories in the Ryder Cup

Build-up to this year's edition has been dominated by debate around American players being given a 'stipend' - an appearance fee - to feature, although Bradley and several of his side have already confirmed they will be giving the additional money to charitable causes.

"Whoever negotiated for an American team - you arrived unprepared, you had five weeks off, you lost in Rome and somebody managed to negotiate even more money for them?! He's the freaking hero, isn't he?," Faldo joked.

"I would still, to this day be prepared to play just for the point and not for prize money."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrew Coltart, Dame Laura Davies and David Howell discuss Team USA's decision to pay its Ryder Cup players for participation in this year's tournament

What else is on the podcast?

Faldo and Brandel Chamblee joined regular host Jamie Weir on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Golf podcast to discuss how the US and European sides were shaping up ahead of this year's Ryder Cup, along with the players who could be key to either team's victory.

They chat about the 'pay-to-play' controversy surrounding the American players and what we can expect from the New York crowd, as well as discuss some of the past European success on away soil and how impressive both captains have been.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy says he admires Novak Djokovic's ability to deal with hostility with a pro-American crowd and hints at taking advice from the Serbian after the pair had a conversation

Listen to the full Sir Nick Faldo interview on the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, which will offer daily editions during the Ryder Cup. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker, while vodcast editions can be found on the Sky Sports Golf YouTube channel.

When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

Round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play will begin with live build-up from 9am on Friday September 26, ahead of full coverage from midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.