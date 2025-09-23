Ryder Cup 2025: TV times, bonus coverage and how to watch live on Sky Sports as Team USA host Team Europe at Bethpage Black

Team Europe chases a famous Ryder Cup victory against Team USA this month, with extended coverage from Bethpage Black exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Luke Donald captains a strong European side in New York, featuring 11 of the 12 players from their 2023 success in Rome, where they look to become the first team to win an away Ryder Cup since 2012.

Keegan Bradley takes charge of an American team headlined by world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and two-time major champion Bryson DeChambeau, with Team USA aiming to extend a run where eight of the nine Ryder Cups have been won by the home team.

A tight contest is expected in front of a hostile New York crowd, with Sky Sports offering live coverage from all seven days of Ryder Cup week and round-the-clock action throughout the biennial contest.

When is the 2025 Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?

There will be over three hours of live build-up from all three days of the Ryder Cup itself, with that show starting at 9am on Friday September 26 and Saturday September 27 before beginning at 2pm for the Sunday singles.

Full coverage will start from midday over the first two days, ahead of the foursomes session beginning at 12.10pm, with coverage switching to the fourballs action from approximately 5pm.

Live coverage will continue until at least 11pm over the first two days, with the Sunday singles live - in full - from 5pm and following the Ryder Cup through until long after the final putt is holed.

Sky Sports subscribers can download the Sky Sports App to watch the Ryder Cup live on their phones, with the website and app also offering news, highlights, latest scores and a live text blog throughout the week.

What coverage is available before the Ryder Cup?

'Live from the Ryder Cup' will offer daily news, interviews and updates from Bethpage Black ahead of this year's contest, with a three-hour show on Monday evening from 8pm before extended coverage for the next three preview days.

The programme - beginning at 1pm from Tuesday to Thursday - will feature the best bits from the press conferences and live look-ins at the team practice rounds, plus offer live updates from Team Europe's bid to regain the Junior Ryder Cup.

Wednesday's show will also offer updates from the Ryder Cup All-Star Match, where Brooklyn Beckham, Eli Manning and Noah Kahan are among the notable names scheduled to compete, along with the Opening Ceremony from 9pm.

Ryder Cup TV times (all UK time and live on Sky Sports)

Tuesday September 23

1300-2300 - Live from the Ryder Cup

Wednesday September 24

1300-2000 - Live from the Ryder Cup (including updates from the Ryder Cup All-Star match)

2000-2300 - Opening Ceremony LIVE!

Thursday September 25

1300-2200 - Live from the Ryder Cup (including updates from the Junior Ryder Cup)

Friday September 26

0900-1200 - Ryder Cup build-up LIVE!

1200-1700 - Day one foursomes LIVE!

1700-2330 - Day one fourballs LIVE!

Saturday September 27

0900-1200 - Ryder Cup build-up LIVE!

1200-1700 - Day two foursomes LIVE!

1700-2330 - Day two fourballs LIVE!

Sunday September 28

1400-1700 - Ryder Cup build-up LIVE!

1700-2330 - Sunday singles LIVE!

Image: Team Europe are looking for their first victory on American soil since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah'

Extra coverage from New York

A featured match from all five sessions of the Ryder Cup will be available to enjoy on Sky Sports+, live and already integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app.

You can head to the 'Watch' section on the Sky Sports app to access all Sky Sports+ live streams via event centres, with the featured match confirmed after the pairings have been announced.

Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee will debate the days biggest talking in a special preview show from 11.30am on Wednesday and Thursday, plus until 1am after each of the three event days.

How to watch the Ryder Cup in the UK and Ireland

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Golf, with coverage available at various points throughout the week on Sky Sports Main Event.

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non-Sky Customers can stream the action with no contract with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Live blog: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the Ryder Cup in a dedicated live blog throughout the week.

FREE Highlights: Watch near-live clips and post-round highlights on the Sky Sports app

How to watch the Ryder Cup on mobile with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section Tap on the Sky Sports Golf channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

Ryder Cup build-up, highlights and podcast

Sky Sports Golf has documentaries and features from past editions of the event, including the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah', their impressive win in Rome two years ago and Europe's record-breaking win on American soil in the 2004 contest.

Daily hour-long highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning at 4am and 8am, with the Sunday singles repeated - in full - the Monday after the event.

Jamie Weir will host a special preview edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast on Tuesday of Ryder Cup week and bonus daily episodes from Thursday onwards, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker, with Sky Sports News offering regular updates and exclusive interviews from New York.

