Ryder Cup 2025: Tommy Fleetwood prepared for Team USA with 'chip on their shoulder' after 'hurt' of defeat to Europe in Rome

Tommy Fleetwood is prepared for a "hurting" Team USA with a "chip on their shoulder" as well as an "extreme atmosphere" as Europe look to win the Ryder Cup on the road for the first time since 2012.

Europe regained the trophy with a 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome two years ago having surrendered it at Whistling Straits in 2021 when trounced 19-9 by the Americans.

Fleetwood was part of those deeply contrasting Ryder Cups and says Europe used their "hammering" in the States as fuel to bounce back in Italy at the next edition.

The Englishman expects Team USA to be motivated by their heavy reverse in Rome and be desperate to win in front of a passionate and hostile home support at Bethpage, one Fleetwood is embracing.

He said at his press conference on Wednesday: "We took a hammering at Whistling Straits - there's no other way of putting it.

"I think all of us that were on that team didn't feel like we did ourselves justice in the way that we played and never really gave ourselves a chance.

"I think when you've lost one you have a chip on your shoulder.

"You have that feeling of hurt. I think one of the most motivating things you can have is watching the other team celebrate when you've lost. The American team will have similar sort of feelings.

"They'll have been hurt from last time, and they'll come here and want to win and be at home and win in front of their home crowd. And that's just as it should be.

"The home crowd are a big part of what makes the Ryder Cup so special, so unique to us.

"As individuals, you don't get to play in front of a home or team atmosphere but that energy, passion and home team environment is something that plays such a big part in the Ryder Cup.

"You have to embrace that, enjoy it, and look forward to it, even when you're the away team. It's just it's an extreme atmosphere. It's the most extreme atmosphere that we get.

"No matter what you do, nothing prepares you for a Friday morning on the first tee of the Ryder Cup."

'Scale of the Ryder Cup seems to have kicked on massively'

Europe's previous victory on American soil came 13 years ago with the 'Miracle of Medinah', when they rallied from 10-6 down ahead of the singles to win 14.5-13.5.

Justin Rose was part of that remarkable comeback triumph, edging Phil Mickelson on the Sunday to score a crucial point, and was asked in his press conference how this year's atmosphere compares to that of Chicago in 2012.

He said: "Chicago was an intense arena to play in, very difficult. I think you began to understand how important momentum is with any match that has a home and away crowd.

"I think the scale of the Ryder Cup seems to have really kicked on massively in the last decade, so each occasion is getting more and more intense.

"And I think with this one, it's obviously going to ramp up. I don't know how to compare it to Medinah just yet, other than that Medinah was very intense."

Rasmus Hojgaard - the only change in playing personnel to the victorious European team from Rome in 2023 after coming into the side in place of twin Nicolai - says watching the 2012 event at Medinah on TV "started his Ryder Cup dream".

The Dane added: "I'm here now, so I'm very happy that I can live out my dream."

Rose 'blown away' by captain Donald's work ethic

Luke Donald, like Rose and Rory McIlroy, played a part in that astonishing win in the States over a decade ago, kickstarting Europe's comeback by beating Bubba Watson 2&1 in the opening singles.

Now the Englishman will aim to mastermind a first success in America since as he captains his continent for the second straight Ryder Cup.

Rose said of Donald: "Luke has really emerged as a leader over the last couple of years, really invested in himself as a leader, and I think he's grown tremendously as a human.

"I'm blown away by the work ethic he's given this captaincy cycle. He came into it in Rome maybe six months behind where he would have been and made up for it amazingly.

"His communication style has been incredibly consistent and on point. He takes all the fuss out of it from a player's point of view.

"It comes down to execution from players but good, clear captaincy sets the tone and paves the way for the players to go ahead and focus on what's important, which is obviously on the golf course from Friday morning.

"There's probably a million decisions Luke has had to make to give us no decisions. I think that's ultimately what the job of being a captain is."

