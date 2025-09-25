Ryder Cup 2025 predictions: Who will win at Bethpage Black? Sky Sports pundits select winning margin, top scorer and ones to watch
Who will win the Ryder Cup? What will the winning margin be? Who will finish top scorer for Team Europe? Which player could be a surprise package at Bethpage Black? The Sky Sports pundits make their predictions ahead of this year's contest in New York
Thursday 25 September 2025 06:00, UK
This year’s Ryder Cup has the potential to be the closest in recent history, but who will lift the trophy and which players could impress at Bethpage Black?
Luke Donald's European side arrive as defending champions and searching for a first away win since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah', two years on from an impressive 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome.
Donald has 11 of his 12 players and four of his five vice-captains from the 2023 win at his disposal, with the former world No 1 having the chance to join Tony Jacklin as the only European to captain back-to-back Ryder Cup wins.
- Ryder Cup 2025: All you need to know ahead of Bethpage Black
- Got Sky? Watch the Ryder Cup LIVE on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!🔔
The other three Ryder Cups on American soil over the past 20 years have seen Europe lose by a combined 21 points, including by a record-breaking 10-point margin at Whistling Straits in 2021, with Keegan Bradley looking to extend that record of home dominance.
Bradley's team includes world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and have a passionate New York crowd on their side, putting them as slight favourites with the bookies, although Team Europe head in confident of claiming a historic victory on away soil.
"The Americans have a very strong team, but I like the European team as far as the fact that they've got more guys with Ryder Cup experience," Butch Harmon told Sky Sports News.
"As an American, I'm always going to root for the American team. Myself, I think Europe has a better team, so I give them a slight advantage."
Who do the rest of the Sky Sports pundits think will win the 2025 Ryder Cup? Who could be the star of the European team and which players could impress in New York? We asked them for their predictions…
- Dame Laura Davies - USA 14-14 Europe
- Sir Nick Faldo - USA 13-15 Europe
- Rich Beem - USA 14.5-13.5 Europe
- Paul McGinley - USA 13.5-14.5 Europe
- Andrew Coltart - USA 13-15 Europe
- David Howell - USA 12.5-15.5 Europe
- Nick Dougherty - USA 13-15 Europe
- Wayne Riley - USA 13-15 Europe
- Ewen Murray - USA 14-14 Europe
- Tim Barter - USA 13-15 Europe
- Iona Stephen - USA 13-15 Europe
Plenty of contenders to finish top scorer for Team Europe?
Rahm top-scored for Team Europe the last time they played on American soil in 2021, while McIlroy won four of his five matches during their Rome success two years ago.
Viktor Hovland has played in every session of his first two Ryder Cups and Tyrrell Hatton was one of three European players to finish unbeaten in the 2023 win, joining Rahm and MacIntyre.
Fleetwood secured the winning point for Team Europe two years ago and will look to impress again, with Åberg looking to build on his impressive debut and Rose chasing as second away victory.
- Dame Laura Davies: Tyrrell Hatton
- Rich Beem: Tommy Fleetwood
- Paul McGinley: Tyrrell Hatton
- Andrew Coltart: Rory McIlroy
- David Howell: Jon Rahm
- Nick Dougherty: Jon Rahm
- Wayne Riley: Tyrrell Hatton
- Ewen Murray: Rory McIlroy
- Tim Barter: Tommy Fleetwood
- Iona Stephen: Bob MacIntyre
Fitzpatrick to deliver as Ryder Cup 'surprise package'?
It feels harsh to call a former major champion someone who could surprise at a Ryder Cup, especially when he has finished no worse than eighth in eight of his last 10 worldwide stars, but that's the position Matt Fitzpatrick finds himself in.
Fitzpatrick has left the last two away Ryder Cups with defeats in every single match, with the Englishman having just one point from eight matches for Team Europe, but is someone may feel could impress in front of the New York crowd.
MacIntyre is also another who could impress in his first away Ryder Cup, while Team USA have four rookies in their roster who will all want to make a strong start to their Ryder Cup careers.
- Dame Laura Davies: Bob MacIntyre
- Rich Beem: Ben Griffin
- Paul McGinley: Matt Fitzpatrick
- Andrew Coltart: Russell Henley
- David Howell: Matt Fitzpatrick or Harris English
- Nick Dougherty: JJ Spaun
- Wayne Riley: Russell Henley
- Ewen Murray: Sam Burns
- Tim Barter: Ben Griffin
- Iona Stephen: Matt Fitzpatrick
When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?
There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.
Round-the-clock coverage of the opening day's play will begin with live build-up from 9am on Friday September 26, ahead of full coverage from midday and the opening tee shot at 12.10pm. Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.