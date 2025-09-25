Ryder Cup 2025 predictions: Who will win at Bethpage Black? Sky Sports pundits select winning margin, top scorer and ones to watch

This year’s Ryder Cup has the potential to be the closest in recent history, but who will lift the trophy and which players could impress at Bethpage Black?

Luke Donald's European side arrive as defending champions and searching for a first away win since the 2012 'Miracle at Medinah', two years on from an impressive 16.5-11.5 victory in Rome.

Donald has 11 of his 12 players and four of his five vice-captains from the 2023 win at his disposal, with the former world No 1 having the chance to join Tony Jacklin as the only European to captain back-to-back Ryder Cup wins.

The other three Ryder Cups on American soil over the past 20 years have seen Europe lose by a combined 21 points, including by a record-breaking 10-point margin at Whistling Straits in 2021, with Keegan Bradley looking to extend that record of home dominance.

Bradley's team includes world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and have a passionate New York crowd on their side, putting them as slight favourites with the bookies, although Team Europe head in confident of claiming a historic victory on away soil.

"The Americans have a very strong team, but I like the European team as far as the fact that they've got more guys with Ryder Cup experience," Butch Harmon told Sky Sports News.

"As an American, I'm always going to root for the American team. Myself, I think Europe has a better team, so I give them a slight advantage."

Who do the rest of the Sky Sports pundits think will win the 2025 Ryder Cup? Who could be the star of the European team and which players could impress in New York? We asked them for their predictions…

Dame Laura Davies - USA 14-14 Europe

Sir Nick Faldo - USA 13-15 Europe

Rich Beem - USA 14.5-13.5 Europe

Paul McGinley - USA 13.5-14.5 Europe

Andrew Coltart - USA 13-15 Europe

David Howell - USA 12.5-15.5 Europe

Nick Dougherty - USA 13-15 Europe

Wayne Riley - USA 13-15 Europe

Ewen Murray - USA 14-14 Europe

Tim Barter - USA 13-15 Europe

Iona Stephen - USA 13-15 Europe

Plenty of contenders to finish top scorer for Team Europe?

Rahm top-scored for Team Europe the last time they played on American soil in 2021, while McIlroy won four of his five matches during their Rome success two years ago.

Viktor Hovland has played in every session of his first two Ryder Cups and Tyrrell Hatton was one of three European players to finish unbeaten in the 2023 win, joining Rahm and MacIntyre.

Fleetwood secured the winning point for Team Europe two years ago and will look to impress again, with Åberg looking to build on his impressive debut and Rose chasing as second away victory.

Dame Laura Davies: Tyrrell Hatton

Rich Beem: Tommy Fleetwood

Paul McGinley: Tyrrell Hatton

Andrew Coltart: Rory McIlroy

David Howell: Jon Rahm

Nick Dougherty: Jon Rahm

Wayne Riley: Tyrrell Hatton

Ewen Murray: Rory McIlroy

Tim Barter: Tommy Fleetwood

Iona Stephen: Bob MacIntyre

Fitzpatrick to deliver as Ryder Cup 'surprise package'?

It feels harsh to call a former major champion someone who could surprise at a Ryder Cup, especially when he has finished no worse than eighth in eight of his last 10 worldwide stars, but that's the position Matt Fitzpatrick finds himself in.

Fitzpatrick has left the last two away Ryder Cups with defeats in every single match, with the Englishman having just one point from eight matches for Team Europe, but is someone may feel could impress in front of the New York crowd.

MacIntyre is also another who could impress in his first away Ryder Cup, while Team USA have four rookies in their roster who will all want to make a strong start to their Ryder Cup careers.

Dame Laura Davies: Bob MacIntyre

Rich Beem: Ben Griffin

Paul McGinley: Matt Fitzpatrick

Andrew Coltart: Russell Henley

David Howell: Matt Fitzpatrick or Harris English

Nick Dougherty: JJ Spaun

Wayne Riley: Russell Henley

Ewen Murray: Sam Burns

Tim Barter: Ben Griffin

Iona Stephen: Matt Fitzpatrick

When is the Ryder Cup live on Sky Sports?

There will be extended live coverage from every day of Ryder Cup week, where Team Europe look to regain the trophy with a historic away win in the United States.

