Ryder Cup 2025: Justin Rose to lead out Team Europe in Sunday singles as Rory McIlroy faces Scottie Scheffler at Bethpage Black

Justin Rose will lead out Team Europe in the Ryder Cup Sunday singles, as Rory McIlroy faces a final-day showdown with Scottie Scheffler at Bethpage Black.

Rose won both of his fourballs matches over the first two days, where Europe built a record-breaking 11.5-4.5 lead over Team USA to close in on a historic title defence on American soil.

An extraordinary Saturday saw Europe win both sessions and six of the eight points on offer, where multiple American fans were ejected for bad behaviour and tensions boiled over between caddies and players during Rose and Tommy Fleetwood's match with Bryson DeChambeau and Scheffler.

Rose has been sent out first by Luke Donald in the top match, where he will play New York native Cameron Young at 12.02pm (5.02pm UK time), with Europe needing just 2.5 points to retain the trophy and three for a famous away victory.

Fleetwood can become just the fifth player in history to win all five matches at a Ryder Cup and the first in an away contest, with the Englishman facing Justin Thomas as Keegan Bradley sends out several of his experienced players out early for the final day.

DeChambeau faces Matt Fitzpatrick, while Scheffler looks to avoid becoming the first world No 1 to lose all five sessions of a Ryder Cup when he faces McIlroy - unbeaten in his four matches - in the fourth match of the day.

Patrick Cantlay faces Ludvig Åberg and Xander Schauffele takes on Jon Rahm, who top-scored for Europe in the last away Ryder Cup and has added three points in this year's contest, before JJ Spaun faces Sepp Straka.

Russell Henley plays Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa takes on Tyrrell Hatton, with Ben Griffin and Rasmus Hojgaard - two rookies who were benched for both sessions on Saturday - facing each other.

Sam Burns plays Bob MacIntyre, with the bottom match seeing Viktor Hovland - who missed the Saturday fourballs session due to a neck injury - going out alongside Harris English.

Should Hovland be unable to compete dur to injury, the 'envelope rule' will see one already-agreed player from the United States also sit out and the match will be regarded as tie. In that scenario, both teams would get a half-point.

Image: Viktor Hovland was replaced by Tyrrell Hatton in the Saturday fourballs

Sunday singles (all times UK time)

1702 Cameron Young vs Justin Rose (Eng)

1713 Justin Thomas vs Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1724 Bryson DeChambeau vs Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1735 Scottie Scheffler vs Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

1746 Patrick Cantlay vs Ludvig Åberg (Swe)

1757 Xander Schauffele vs Jon Rahm (Esp)

1808 JJ Spaun vs Sepp Straka (Aut)

1819 Russell Henley vs Shane Lowry (Ire)

1830 Ben Griffin vs Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

1841 Collin Morikawa vs Tyrrelll Hatton (Eng)

1852 Sam Burns vs Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1903 Harris English vs Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Donald warns against complacency with history ahead

No team has ever overturned more than a four-point deficit on the final day, Europe's seven-shot cushion therefore making them overwhelming favourites, although Donald remains focused on competing victory.

"We are trying to get to 14.5 points first and hopefully we can add on to that," Donald said. "The job is never done until it's done. So I'm not going to sit here and be complacent.

Image: Luke Donald looks set to become the first captain since Tony Jacklin to win back-to-back Ryder Cups for Team Europe

"I know how strong the US are - they will have plenty of fight in them. They had plenty of fight today. Obviously their job is not done yet, but to have this stand in New York with most of the cheers coming from our side is incredible.

"Just the resiliency and the confidence these guys have in themselves, in their partners, is really, truly incredible. I didn't really imagine this!"

Bradley, facing a home defeat, added: "Well, I'm seeing what looks like to be historical putting. They're making everything. They're a great team. They're great players. They're a tough team to beat."

