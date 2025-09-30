Historic Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black delivers record-breaking weekend for Sky Sports

This weekend was the most watched in Sky Sports history as 8.8 million viewers tuned in to an unmissable line-up of live entertainment including an historic Ryder Cup, action from the Premier League, EFL, WSL, SPFL and Bundesliga as well as rugby league, tennis and NFL.

Central to the weekend was the 2025 Ryder Cup which created history on and off the course with a record-breaking 5 million viewers tuning in to watch Team Europe edge out Team USA across the three days of the tournament. Average viewing of this year's thrilling showdown across Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event was up 45% on the 2023 Ryder Cup.

On Sunday evening, one in four TV viewers were watching the dramatic end to the singles, including more than 40% of under-35s. The audience peak just after 10pm for the nail-biting finale was the highest ever for golf on Sky Sports, eclipsing the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah and Rory McIlroy's Masters win in April, which remains Sky Sports' most-watched single day.

Ryder Cup interest extended beyond linear as Sky Sports social channels generated 55 million total views across all platforms, up 66% from 2023. Digital engagement saw 12.4 million page views across Ryder Cup week on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com, and the Sky Sports Golf podcast topped the trending chart on Apple Podcasts over the weekend.

Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht, said: "The Ryder Cup weekend always delivers high drama and this year was no exception with extraordinary twists and historic victory for Team Europe. Record audiences tuned in to watch the thrilling action from Bethpage Black, and the Premier League, WSL, Championship, Super League, NFL and more. The results we've seen across linear, social, and digital this weekend show how the biggest sporting events really are the best of entertainment, and the exceptional teams at Sky Sports help make them truly unmissable for fans."

Image: Central to the weekend was the 2025 Ryder Cup which created history on and off the course with a record-breaking 5 million viewers tuning in

