Ryder Cup: Kevin Pietersen says fan hostility faced by Europe 'insignificant' compared to Ashes abuse in Australia

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen says the hostile atmosphere Europe's players faced during their Ryder Cup victory in the USA "pales into insignificance" when compared to the fan treatment he received on Ashes tours of Australia.

Europe saw off a remarkable USA fightback on Sunday to seal a 15-13 success in New York, claiming the first away win for either side since 2012.

Luke Donald's team had to overcome extreme hostility from New York's famed fans, with Rory McIlroy involved in several confrontations as the Northern Irishman faced the brunt of the abuse.

Pietersen played in three Test series in Australia, featuring in the last England side to claim an away Ashes victory in the 2010-2011 contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Kevin Pietersen, the master of the switch hit, in action!

"I've played in some hostile environments in Australia," Pietersen told Sky Sports News. "I can relay some stories, which I won't do, which were so bad. That's sport, it is what it is.

"I know it's not the game of golf, and I get it, and I understand it, but for one week of the year, it is what it is.

"These guys are there, they're fiercely competitive, they want to try to back their team, they're playing for their country.

"I've had some pretty dark experiences in Australia playing for England. From what I saw, some of it pales into significance when compared to some of the things I've heard when playing in Australia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the key moments from the final day of the Ryder Cup from Bethpage as Europe hold on to clinch the trophy

"You just understand it and you accept it and you get on with it. McIlroy reacts the way McIlroy reacted, and it's amazing. It's great for the sport, it's great for that event.

"But it's just a week of the year that just gets everybody gripped into the game. We all were, we all loved it, and they all live happily ever after. Monday morning, they'll all be friends again, and everything's good."

'Friendly Irish welcome for 2027'

Attention has already turned to what the atmosphere could be like at the next Ryder Cup, which will take place in Ireland at Adare Manor.

The mayor of host county Limerick, John Moran, expects the home fans to behave well at the 2027 event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir's delivers the Ryder Cup review covering Team Europe's brilliant start, Team USA's 'incredible' comeback and crowds 'that crossed the line'

"I think it will be a friendly Irish welcome Ryder Cup," Moran told Sky Sports News.

"I have had the great experience of my life of going to great events, like Italia '90 and the (football) World Cup in the USA in 1994. And I think, if you get the tone right, the fans kind of respond to that.

"I think the Irish fans, in other disciplines, are well known for how they react abroad and how we react at home.

"I think people will respond to that whether they're travelling into Ireland or not."

What's next?

The next Ryder Cup takes place at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 17-19, 2027 - the second time the event has been held in Ireland and the centenary staging of the biennial contest. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.