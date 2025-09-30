Ryder Cup: Kevin Pietersen says fan hostility faced by Europe 'insignificant' compared to Ashes abuse in Australia
Team Europe overcame a hostile atmosphere in New York to claim a 15-13 victory over Team USA at Bethpage Black; former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen says he faced worse treatment from Australian fans during Ashes tours of Australia
Tuesday 30 September 2025 18:38, UK
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen says the hostile atmosphere Europe's players faced during their Ryder Cup victory in the USA "pales into insignificance" when compared to the fan treatment he received on Ashes tours of Australia.
Europe saw off a remarkable USA fightback on Sunday to seal a 15-13 success in New York, claiming the first away win for either side since 2012.
Luke Donald's team had to overcome extreme hostility from New York's famed fans, with Rory McIlroy involved in several confrontations as the Northern Irishman faced the brunt of the abuse.
- When is the next Ryder Cup? 2027 dates and venue
- Got Sky? Watch golf and more LIVE on your phone
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream no contract 📺
Pietersen played in three Test series in Australia, featuring in the last England side to claim an away Ashes victory in the 2010-2011 contest.
"I've played in some hostile environments in Australia," Pietersen told Sky Sports News. "I can relay some stories, which I won't do, which were so bad. That's sport, it is what it is.
"I know it's not the game of golf, and I get it, and I understand it, but for one week of the year, it is what it is.
"These guys are there, they're fiercely competitive, they want to try to back their team, they're playing for their country.
"I've had some pretty dark experiences in Australia playing for England. From what I saw, some of it pales into significance when compared to some of the things I've heard when playing in Australia.
"You just understand it and you accept it and you get on with it. McIlroy reacts the way McIlroy reacted, and it's amazing. It's great for the sport, it's great for that event.
"But it's just a week of the year that just gets everybody gripped into the game. We all were, we all loved it, and they all live happily ever after. Monday morning, they'll all be friends again, and everything's good."
'Friendly Irish welcome for 2027'
Attention has already turned to what the atmosphere could be like at the next Ryder Cup, which will take place in Ireland at Adare Manor.
The mayor of host county Limerick, John Moran, expects the home fans to behave well at the 2027 event.
"I think it will be a friendly Irish welcome Ryder Cup," Moran told Sky Sports News.
"I have had the great experience of my life of going to great events, like Italia '90 and the (football) World Cup in the USA in 1994. And I think, if you get the tone right, the fans kind of respond to that.
"I think the Irish fans, in other disciplines, are well known for how they react abroad and how we react at home.
"I think people will respond to that whether they're travelling into Ireland or not."
What's next?
The next Ryder Cup takes place at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 17-19, 2027 - the second time the event has been held in Ireland and the centenary staging of the biennial contest. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland