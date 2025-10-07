Hero World Challenge: Tiger Woods missing from initial field line-up as Scottie Scheffler confirms return to defend Bahamas title

Tiger Woods’ return to competitive action remains uncertain after the former world No 1 was missing from the initial field for the Hero World Challenge he hosts.

The invite-only event is hosted by Woods' foundation and has previously been used as a comeback event for the 15-time major champion, who has played a limited schedule since suffering career- threatening injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

Woods has not featured in a 72-hole tournament since missing the cut at The Open last July, with the 49-year-old missing the entire 2025 major season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in March and requiring surgery.

Image: Tiger Woods, who won the last of his 82 PGA Tour titles in 2019, has dropped outside of the world's top 2,000

The 15-time major champion used the 20-man tournament for his return to action in 2023, after undergoing ankle surgery earlier that spring, but Woods was not in the first 17 players announced for this year's event at Albany GC from December 4-7 - live on Sky Sports.

Three tournament exemptions remain open and will be announced in the coming weeks, leaving Woods with time to decide whether he is ready to feature and make just his 12th competitive start in the past five seasons.

Woods has not given a timeline for his return, with his only appearances over the past year coming alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship in December and in the TGL - a tech-infused indoor golf league - for Jupiter Links GC.

Scheffler chases Bahamas three-peat

Scottie Scheffler returns as back-to-back defending champion, having followed his three-stroke victory in 2023 by finishing six clear of Tom Kim in last year's contest, with the 29-year-old now bidding to be the first player to win the event three years running.

The world No 1 is already a five-time winner this season - including major successes at the PGA Championship at The Open - with his appearance in the Bahamas set to be his first since featuring for Team USA in their Ryder Cup defeat against Europe at Bethpage Black.

Scheffler is one of six players from the world's top 10 committed to the event, with Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas and US Open champion JJ Spaun among his Ryder Cup team-mates due to feature.

Spaun and Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup will both make their debuts, while England's Justin Rose, Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and Austria' Sepp Straka - part of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team in New York - are among the non-American players in the field.

Hero World Challenge: Full 2025 line-up

Field correct as of October 7; USA unless stated

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun, Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Harris English, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose (Eng), Sepp Straka (Aut), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Corey Conners (Can), Chris Gotterup, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and three tournament exemptions (TBA).

The tournament is listed on the PGA Tour schedule but does not offer FedEx Cup points or official money, although it does award Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

