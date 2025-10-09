Baycurrent Classic: Max Greyserman shares early lead in PGA Tour event as he bids to bounce back from last year's heartbreak

Max Greyserman fired an opening-round 67 to share the early lead at the PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic in Japan after tee times were brought forward to avoid the potential impacts of a typhoon.

Greyserman was three under at the turn, then sank a 40-foot birdie putt on the 11th to take the outright lead. He bogeyed the 12th but bounced back with a 19-foot birdie on the 15th to finish on four under alongside Bud Cauley and Brian Campbell.

The American, playing in the first group at Yokohama Country Club, said the conditions were difficult but he was proud of his efforts as he attempts to put last year's heartbreak behind him.

In the final round of last year's event, Greyserman held the lead on the back nine but lost out on the 72nd hole when Nico Echavarria hit his approach close and made birdie to win by one.

"It was a solid round. Very, very difficult conditions, and very windy," said Greyserman.

"I think overall I played nicely. Just keep doing what I'm doing. Very happy with how today went. Obviously, it could have always been better, but in those difficult conditions, I'll take that any day.

"I love playing in Japan. It's a great culture, respectful people, respectful fans. In the US, I don't usually get claps when I hit it to 30 feet, and here I do.

"I feel like they maybe look at golf more like an art form or they're trying to learn, especially when I'm on the range and I see people trying to imitate my swing, whereas in the US it's more like an entertainment product.

"It's fun being over here. Good food too, I'm not going to complain about that."

Greyserman, 30, is aiming for his first PGA Tour win after he lost out to Aldrich Potgieter in a play-off at the Rocket Classic earlier this year.

Speaking about his memories of the Baycurrent Current last year, he said: "We all battled really hard, we were all close.

"My biggest memory is being in the lead and Nico birdieing 16 and 18, so I didn't like that too much. Felt like I was maybe going to win that one, but Nico got it done that week, so maybe I can get it done this week."

Denmark's Nicolai Hojgaard hit an opening-round 68 to be tied for fourth place, with Sweden's Alex Noren one shot further back, while Rasmus Hojgaard carded a one-over 72 and defending champion Echavarria posted a round of 70.

US Ryder Cup duo Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa both opened with level-par 71s, but England's Matt Wallace struggled to a three-over 74.

