Ryder Cup: Luke Donald coy on captaincy as he tips 'passionate' Rory McIlroy to be successful future skipper of Team Europe

Luke Donald remained coy on whether he will captain Team Europe for a third successive Ryder Cup as he backed Rory McIlroy to be a successful skipper in future.

Donald led his continent to a thrilling 15-13 victory over USA at Bethpage Black in September - Europe's first win in the States since the 'Miracle of Medinah' in 2012 - two years after presiding over a 16.5-11.5 triumph in Rome.

The Englishman is only the second Ryder Cup captain, after Tony Jacklin, to win the event home and away and is currently weighing up whether to go again at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

Donald - speaking ahead of playing in the DP World India Championship, live on Sky Sports from Thursday - hopes to be involved in the next Ryder Cup in some capacity, while he feels McIlroy's "passion" will help him succeed as a captain down the line.

The 46-year-old said when asked if he will helm Team Europe in County Limerick: "I'm trying to still enjoy this one!

"If I'm not a captain in two years' time and the captain wants me to be there, then I'm sure I would be happy to help him in any way he wanted."

McIlroy loves the Ryder Cup 'more than anything'

On McIlroy, who accrued 3.5 points for Team Europe in New York while facing heavy verbal abuse from a section of the home crowd, Donald added: "He loves the Ryder Cup more than anything.

"He made it quite evident that winning an away Ryder Cup would really be the icing on an amazing year that he had [in winning the Masters for the career Grand Slam].

"He loves what it represents. You've seen the emotion from losing to winning. Anyone that has that passion for a Ryder Cup I think would make a good captain."

McIlroy will join Donald in this week's field in Delhi, with the latter relishing getting back out on the course as a player after his exertions as Ryder Cup captain.

Donald: I've woken up from Ryder Cup dreams

Donald said: "The lead-up to the Ryder Cup, you're spending five or six weeks just thinking about all kinds of different things, partnerships, pairings, the golf course, the gifting.

"There's just so much that goes into it that your mind is kind of clogged.

"I've had many nights where I've woken up with Ryder Cup dreams and things where I had forgotten my radio one night and there's still one game out on the course and I was panicking, trying to get to the game.

"I think coming here, playing a tournament will actually help. It will get my mind more back on what I need to do this week. I'm excited to get back to playing."

