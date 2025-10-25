LPGA's International Crown: World team, Japan and Australia qualify for semi-finals
Canada's Brooke Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan seal World team's qualification for LPGA's International Crown semi-finals; Japan and Australia also progress with United States having already qualified; watch live on Sky Sports+ on Sunday October 26 from 4am
Saturday 25 October 2025 09:28, UK
Canada's Brooke Henderson and Wei-Ling Hsu of Taiwan beat Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and Ingrid Lindblad 4 and 3 as the World team qualified for the International Crown semi-finals alongside Australia, Japan and the United States.
In the tournament, a World team and seven countries compete in two pools with the teams and their players determined by the world rankings.
Henderson and Hsu's win gave the World team its fourth point in Pool B from two wins and two ties in the LPGA team event at the New Korea Country Club.
Mao Saigo and Miyu Yamashita's 1-up win over South Korean pair Hyo Joo Kim and Hye-Jin Choi ensured Japan will join them in the semi-finals with Australia also qualifying.
A tie in the match with American pair Yealimi Noh and Angel Yin was enough for Aussie duo Minjee Lee and Steph Kyriacou to procure the point that ensured they progressed as Pool A runners-up.
On Friday, England's Charley Hull and New Zealander Lydia Ko recorded a win for the World team over Maja Stark and Linn Grant of Sweden.
Going into Saturday's final round of fourball matches, the USA had already qualified for the semi-finals from Pool A with wins from their first four fourball matches.
Sunday's semi-final and the tournament final consist of one foursomes (alternate shot) and two singles matches.
