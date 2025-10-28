The Open: Old Course at St Andrews to undergo significant updates ahead of hosting 2027 major - what is being changed?

The iconic Old Course at St Andrews is to be lengthened and undergo significant changes ahead of The Open being held there in 2027.

Work begins next week on a planned programme of enhancements, including increasing the total yardage of the Old Course, aimed at 'refining the strategic challenge for elite players' and to 'improve the everyday play experience for local and visiting golfers'.

The changes 'in a small number of areas' have been planned with the agreement of St Andrews Links Trust - who manage the Old Course - and The R&A, who are the responsible for The Open, with the design work carried out by golf course architects Mackenzie & Ebert.

Image: Cameron Smith claimed a one-shot victory in The 150th Open in 2022

Mark Darbon, chief executive of the R&A, said: "Our approach is grounded in deep respect for the course's unparalleled history.

"We believe this work is important in ensuring the Old Course continues to evolve and challenge the world's best golfers in the years to come while enhancing the experience of local and visiting golfers."

Which holes will be increased?

Six holes will be lengthened - the fifth, sixth, seventh, 10th, 11th and 16th, with the 12th hole reduced slightly, increasing the course length by 132 yards to 7,445 yards.

New championship tees will add 35 yards to the par-five fifth and 17 yards to the par-four sixth, leaving them 605 yards and 431 yards respectively, with 18 yards added to the par-four seventh and 29 yards to the par-four 10th.

Tee enlargements will see increases in length at the 11th (21 yards) and the 16th (10 yards), while the 12th tee will be moved slightly - and play two yards shorter - to help with spectator movement around that area of the course.

What other changes will be made?

A historic playing route will be restored to the left of the Principal's Nose and Deacon Sime bunkers at the par-four 16th, with two extra bunkers added to the left-hand side of the extended fairway.

Two bunkers will be relocated on the par-four second further down the fairway and on to the left side, making them 'more relevant to the line of play', with new bunkers added at 'elite live drive length' on the sixth and 10th.

Approach bunkers will be extended slightly on the ninth, including Boase's Bunker, while the Road Hole bunker at the par-four 17th will be restored to reduce the impact of sand splash build-up.

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, said: "Our guiding principle is simple: to protect what makes the Old Course so special while ensuring it continues to offer a fair, challenging and enjoyable experience for golfers of every level.

"The Old Course has never stood still. Its enduring greatness lies in its ability to adapt while retaining its soul."

How has the Old Course changed over time?

The Old Course has gone under significant alterations over the centuries, with over 60 new bunkers between 1899 and 1905, before nearly 350 yards of length was added between The 129th Open in 2000 and The 134th Open in 2005 - both won by Tiger Woods.

Alterations ahead of The Open in 2015 saw changes to bunkers and the 11th green, while only 16 yards were added from that edition to the last held at St Andrews in 2022.

"Every generation has played a part in shaping the Old Course, and this latest programme continues that long tradition," Coulson added. "The work will restore features that have changed subtly over time and refine others to preserve the course's unique character."

Separate upgrades to the course's ageing irrigation system will also be carried out during the same period, with both projects taking place simultaneously to minimise disruption.

When is The 155th Open?

The R&A announced in January that The 155th Open will be played at St Andrews from July 15-18, 2027 - the 31st edition of the major being hosted at the Home of Golf.

It will be the first time the Old Course has hosted The Open since Cameron Smith won The 150th edition, with Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Zach Johnson the others to lift the Claret Jug at the course this century.

