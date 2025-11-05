DP World Tour Play-Offs: All you need to know as Race to Dubai reaches thrilling finale

All you need to know as the DP World Tour reaches a thrilling conclusion with two play-off events determining the 2025 Race to Dubai champion...

Two play-offs, one champion

After 35 winners prevailed across 40 events in 27 countries, it all boils down to the final two Rolex Series events in the United Arab Emirates - the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship.

The top 70 players in the DP World Tour rankings contest the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links from November 6-9.

Then the top 50 compete in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship over the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 13-16.

What's at stake?

An elevated 9,000 Race to Dubai Ranking Points are up for grabs at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, with 12,000 on offer at the DP World Tour Championship.

Players will be awarded a share of the points based on where they finish in each tournament. The prize fund will also increase from £6.9m ($9m) in Abu Dhabi, to £7.7m ($10m) in Dubai.

At the conclusion of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings will share a £4.6m ($6m) bonus pool, with the overall winner receiving £1.5m ($2m).

Additionally, the top 10 DP World Tour members - who are not already exempt - will earn PGA TOUR cards for the 2026 season, granting them dual membership and expanded playing opportunities.

McIlroy the man to beat

Rory McIlroy leads the Race to Dubai heading into the play-offs, with his Masters triumph one of three 2025 victories that have given him a commanding lead over the field.

Defending champion McIlroy is bidding to secure his seventh Harry Vardon Trophy but has work to do given the number of points on offer to his rivals in the two season-ending events.

Marco Penge, McIlroy's closest rival after three DP World Tour event wins in 2025, sits just 441 points off the leader, with Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre and even Tommy Fleetwood circling.

Race to Dubai Rankings Position Player Points 1 Rory McIlroy 4,132.56 2 Marco Penge 3,691.24 3 Tyrrell Hatton 2,866.08 4 Kristoffer Reitan 2,553.05 5 Adrien Saddier 2,465.83 6 Robert MacIntyre 2,453.59 7 John Parry 2,319.33 8 Alex Noren 2,302.00 9 Laurie Canter 2,240.40 10 Haotong Li 2,130.22

To overtake McIlroy in the Race to Dubai, victory in at least one of the two remaining Play-Off events - ideally the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, which offers the most points - is essential.

If that can be combined with McIlroy limiting his points by finishing outside the top 10 in both tournaments, then the door to a dramatic shift in the standings could open.

