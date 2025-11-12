DP World Tour Q-School: Eddie Pepperell regains tour card with late birdie surge at Infinitum in Spain

Eddie Pepperell birdied his final four holes at DP World Tour Q-School to secure the top-20 finish he required to regain his tour card for 2026.

The Englishman, who narrowly missed out by one shot in final qualifying last year, moved into a tie for 12th at 19 under courtesy of his late birdie surge.

South African Zander Lombard topped the leaderboard at Infinitum in Spain by an incredible 13 strokes, finishing 37 under for the week after a closing eight-under round of 63.

Shubankar Sharma claimed a share of second, alongside Aaron Cockerill and Connor McKinney on 24 under.

Nathan Kimsey (-22), Davis Bryant (-20) and Adri Arnaus (-19) also secured their returns to the DP World Tour circuit after losing their playing privileges this season, but it was a day of heartbreak for others, with Marc Warren and Alexander Levy two of the more experienced players to miss out.

The pair both finished 17 under, one shy of the 18 under mark that would have earned them their cards for the 2026 season.

Former LIV Golfer Luis Masaveu was another player who missed out, as did former DP World Tour winners George Coetzee and Fabrizio Zanotti.

After his comprehensive victory, Lombard said: "It hasn't sunk in yet, but it is what I came here to do. It's hopefully the springboard for what the season has in store.

"It was a great week. A tough week, a long marathon.

"It was easy to just sit back and relax and start making a few errors, but my caddie and I were having fun, but we stayed focused the whole week and that produced the score we have on the board.

"Hopefully I can keep this form for the year to come."

DP World Tour Q-School Leaderboard

-37 Zander Lombard

Zander Lombard -24 Connor McKinney

Connor McKinney -24 Shubhankar Sharma

Shubhankar Sharma -24 Aaron Cockerill

Aaron Cockerill -22 Daniel Rodrigues

Daniel Rodrigues -22 Nathan Kimsey

Nathan Kimsey -21 Quentin Debove

Quentin Debove -20 Davis Bryant

Davis Bryant -20 Benjamin Follett-Smith

Benjamin Follett-Smith -20 Matthew Baldwin

Matthew Baldwin -20 Gregorio De Leo

Gregorio De Leo -19 Andreas Halvorsen

Andreas Halvorsen -19 Adri Arnaus

Adri Arnaus -19 Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell -19 Jack Yule

Jack Yule -18 Andres German Gallegos

Andres German Gallegos -18 Sadom Kaewkanjana

Sadom Kaewkanjana -18 Frederico Biondi Figueiredo

Frederico Biondi Figueiredo -18 Hunter Logan

Hunter Logan -18 Mike Toorop