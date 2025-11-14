Sky Sports to remain home of Ryder Cup and DP World Tour until 2029 under new rights extension

Sky and the DP World Tour have announced a four-year partnership extension that will see Sky Sports and NOW remain the home of the Ryder Cup and DP World Tour until at least the end of 2029 in the UK and Ireland.

The new deal, starting from 2026, will see Sky Sports exclusively broadcast the next two instalments of golf's most iconic team competition - the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor, Ireland and the 2029 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, USA.

Record numbers of sports fans have tuned into Sky Sports golf coverage during 2025. The new rights extension follows a historic Ryder Cup victory for Team Europe at Bethpage Black, which was central to the most-watched weekend in Sky Sports history.

Sunday's singles session attracted the highest-ever peak audience for golf on Sky Sports, with one in four TV viewers watching the dramatic finale - including more than 40 per cent of under 35s.

Sky Sports social channels also generated 55 million total views across all platforms, while digital engagement saw 12.4 million page views across Ryder Cup week on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com.

Under the new agreement, Sky Sports viewers will continue to enjoy unrivalled coverage of the DP World Tour's global schedule that visits 25 countries in 2026, including five Rolex Series events - the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship.

Sky's Chief Sports Officer, Jonathan Licht, said: "Extending our long-standing partnership with the DP World Tour comes at a time when golf viewership is reaching record heights.

"This year's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black once again proved why it remains one of the most compelling events in world sport and we look forward to bringing fans the next two.

"We also saw record audiences for the DP World Tour at the Amgen Irish Open this year and we know there will be many more unmissable moments from the season-long Race to Dubai over the next four years."

Sky Sports remains the home of golf in the UK and Ireland, including all four men's majors and all five women's majors exclusively live. Golf coverage on Sky Sports gives fans an unrivalled viewing experience, combining cutting-edge technology and storytelling to bring audiences as close as possible to the live action.

Guy Kinnings, DP World Tour chief executive, added: "As golf's global Tour, the DP World Tour's unparalleled diversity of locations and players is really resonating with fans, with an increased viewership on Sky Sports this season and increased spectator numbers at our events.

"This year's Ryder Cup also reinforced that golf's greatest team contest produces the levels of drama that few other sporting events can match. With the storytelling prowess of Sky Sports for four more years, we're well set to continue growing our fan base."

Fans can follow the latest news, results, and analysis on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, SkySports.com and Sky Sports' social channels.

