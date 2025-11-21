PGA Tour: Andrew Novak takes one-stroke lead at season-ending RSM Classic

Andrew Novak carded a seven-under 65 to take a one-shot lead heading into the weekend at the PGA Tour's season-ending RSM Classic.

Novak, who has not completed since the Tour Championship three months ago, followed his opening-round 61 to reach the halfway point at 16-under.

Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers sit a shot behind Novak on 15-under, with Sami Valimaki and Greyson Sigg a further shot behind.

With only the top 100 in the FedExCup retaining full status next season, the drama from round two unfolded at the cut line.

Beau Hossler, ranked No 103, needed to survive. He chipped close for birdie on the par‑five eighth and scrambled from a bunker on the ninth to card 67 to make the cut on seven-under.

The same could not be said of several notable names, as former Open champion Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala fell short and missed the cut.

Image: Andrew Novak holds a one-shot lead at the season-ending RSM Classic

Joel Dahmen, who barely kept his card last year, failed again and will lose full status under the Tour's tightened exemption rules.

Takumi Kanaya, who missed a short par putt in Bermuda last week that would have secured his place, now sits precariously at No 99 and must hope others don't pass him.

Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year Johnny Keefer finished the day on 13-under, three shots off the lead and still in the hunt for a top‑five finish that could earn the 24-year-old, playing on a sponsor exemption, a Masters invitation via the world ranking.

Watch the RSM Classic throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream golf and more with no contract.