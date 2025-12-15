Ladies European Tour schedule 2026 as record prize fund announced: Charley Hull and Mimi Rhodes among star players

The schedule for the 2026 Ladies European Tour has been released with a projected record total prize fund of just over £34 million.

There will be 30 events across 21 countries and five continents, including a new event in Mauritius and the return of the Women's Australian Open, with the season starting on February 11 with the PIF Saudi Ladies International in Riyadh.

The Aramco Championship in April will be co-sanctioned with the LPGA Tour, with the Golf Saudi-backed PIF Global Series events prize fund increasing to $15 million.

Star players on the Ladies European Tour include England's Charley Hull and Mimi Rhodes, with the latter winning three times last term in her debut season as she finished second on the Order of Merit.

The AIG Women's Open will be held at Royal Lytham & St Annes from July 30-August 2, with the Solheim Cup staged at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands from September 11-13.

Sky Sports recently announced that the Ladies European Tour and Solheim Cup will remain on its channels until at least 2030 as part of a new five-year deal.

Ladies European Tour 2026 schedule

February 11-14: PIF Saudi Ladies International (Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia)

February 26-March 1: Ford Women's NSW Open (Wollongong Golf Club, Australia)

March 5-8: Australian Women's Classic (Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club, Australia)

March 12-15: Women's Australian Open (Kooyonga Golf Club)

March 19-22: Australian WPGA Championship (Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club, Australia)

April 2-5: Aramco Championship (Shadow Creek Golf Club, USA)

April 16-19: Joburg Ladies Open (Randpark Golf Club, South Africa)

April 23-26: Investec SA Women's Open (Royal Cape Golf Club, South Africa)

May 1-3: MCB Ladies Classic - Mauritius (The Legend Course at Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius)

May 14-17: Amundi German Master (Green Eagle Golf Courses, Germany)

May 21-23: Lalla Meryem Cup (Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco)

May 28-30: Jabra Ladies Open (Evian Golf Resort, France)

June 19-21: Dutch Ladies Open (Goyer Golf & Country Club, Netherlands)

June 26-28: Tipsport Czech Ladies Open (Royal Beroun Golf Club, Czech Republic)

July 2-5: Hulencourt Women's Open (Hulencout, Belgium)

July 9-12: The Amundi Evian Championship (Evian Golf Resort, France)

July 23-26: ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open (Dundonald Links, Scotland)

July 30-August 2: AIG Women's Open (Royal Lytham & St Annes, England)

August 6-9: PIF London Championship (Centurion Club, England)

August 13-15: VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open (Golfpark Holzhausern, Switzerland

August 27-30: KPMG Women's Irish Open (The K Club, Ireland)

September 11-13: Solheim Cup (Bernardus Golf, Netherlands)

TBC: La Sella Open (La Sella Golf Resort, Spain)

September 25-27: Ladies Italian Open (Golf Club Milano, Italy)

October 1-3: Open de France (Golf Barriere Deauville, France)

October 8-11: Aramco Korea Championship (New Korea Country Club, Republic of Korea)

TBC: Hero Women's Indian Open (DLF Golf and Country Club, India)

October 29-November 1: Wistron Ladies Open (Sunrise Golf and County Club, Chinese Taipei)

November 5-8: Aramco China Championship (Mission Hills, China)

TBC: Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana (TBC)