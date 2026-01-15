Rory McIlroy: Masters champion makes strong start to lead at Dubai Invitational after first round

Rory McIlroy made a strong start to 2026 as he shot a five-under 66 to lead after the first round of the Dubai Invitational.

McIlroy was making his first start of the year following an incredible 2025 where he won The Masters to complete the career Grand Slam and played a key role in Team Europe's away Ryder Cup win.

The 36-year-old was runner-up at the only previous Dubai Invitational in 2024 and is well placed to go one better this week.

McIlroy finished one shot clear of Scotland's Connor Syme and Spain's David Puig, with England's Matt Wallace one of five players tied on three-under after he dropped four shots - including a double-bogey at the par-three 16th - over the final seven holes. Wallace had been seven under through 11 holes.

Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, who won the inaugural event two years ago, both finished in the group at two-under. Fleetwood ended his day with two birdies.

But they are all chasing McIlroy, who nearly made an exceptional start to the event from the 10th when he was a whisker away from an eagle. But settling for back-to-back birdies, he then made two more on the 13th and 14th.

Two more birdies followed before he made the turn but he was unable to produce the same opportunities on the front nine with just one birdie to open before making par for the rest of the round, apart from a blip on the third where he bogeyed.

"It was good. I got off to a great start," said McIlroy, who is the current Race to Dubai champion.

"I played a very good first nine. The wind got up a little bit and it felt like that front nine was the trickier one.

"I made a silly bogey on three and didn't capitalise on the par-five after that, so I felt like I left a few on that side. But I played a really good nine holes of golf going out. Overall, a nice way to start the year."

McIlroy has switched from blade to cavity-back irons, while he was also using a new ball, and said after his round: "If there is help to be had I'll definitely take it. I've been thinking about it for a while.

"Even in Dubai (DP World Tour Championship) at the end of last year I hit a couple of five-irons I mis-struck slightly and instead of it coming up five or seven yards short it was coming up maybe 10 to 15 yards short so I asked the guys at TaylorMade to build me up a set.

"I've got a new golf ball in play this week but overall I've liked what I've seen at home and today was a good test for it and I felt everything was pretty good."

